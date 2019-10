The 5-year-old daughter of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran since 2016 has arrived back in Britain. Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been staying with relatives in Iran since her mother, Nazanin's, detention on sedition charges. Gabriella's father, Richard Ratcliffe, speaking in London on October 11, said her return was "a happy day" but that he was still concerned over the fate of his wife, who remains in custody.