Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone entered a second day on September 28 amid international calls for restraint. Nagorno-Karabakh has long experienced periodic border skirmishes along the so-called Line of Contact that separates Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the front line of Europe's longest-running conflict.