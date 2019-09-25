Deadly Earthquake Strikes Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Residents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir were sifting through the rubble of houses and roads after a major earthquake killed at least 26 people. Around 500 people were injured in the 5.8 magnitude quake on September 25. Authorities were surveying the damage in the district of Mirpur, believed to be the worst hit area. The quake was also felt in the capital, Islamabad, and parts of northwest Pakistan. A magnitude-7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.