Death Toll In Russian Shopping Mall Fire Revised Down To 60

Russian authorities have revised the death toll in a fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo down to 60, from 64.

In an April 20 statement, the Investigative Committee said that forensic examinations and DNA analysis showed that 60 people were killed in the blaze on March 25.

It did not explain in detail how the higher figure had been determined earlier, and also did not say how many of the dead were children.

Officials had said previously that 41 children were killed.

Residents, relatives of victims, and Russians nationwide blamed corruption and government negligence for the high casualty toll in the blaze.

Investigators said days after the fire that blocked fire exits, an alarm system that was shut down, and "glaring violations" of safety rules before the blaze exacerbated its human toll.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the head of the local building inspection agency and an executive with the firm that owns the shopping mall.

Longtime Kemerovo governor Aman Tuleyev stepped down on April 1, following demands by residents for his resignation, but became speaker of the regional parliament.