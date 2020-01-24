Death Toll Rises To 12 In Fire At House For Migrant Workers In Siberia

The death toll in a deadly fire that swept through a house for migrant workers in the Russian Siberian region of Tomsk has risen to 12 after the body of an Uzbek national was identified.



Uzbekistan's Emergency Situations Ministry said on January 24 that a male body had been identified as Muzaffarjon Mamajonov, who came from Uzbekistan's eastern region of Andijon.



Eleven of the 12 people killed in the fire were Uzbek nationals. The remaining victim was a Russian citizen.



Fire broke out in the early hours of January 21 at the one-story wooden abode, which local authorities said is rented out by a Chinese company for 14 people from China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.



The Investigative Committee said a criminal case has been launched into the incident and to determine the cause of the blaze.