Deathbed Visit: Daughter Of Detained Russian Activist Dies With Mom At Her Side

A 17-year-old Russian teenager died shortly after the country's authorities finally allowed her mother, a detained activist affiliated with the Open Russia civil society group, to visit her in the hospital.



The Pravozashchita Otkrytki human rights group said that authorities in the western city of Rostov-on-Don allowed Anastasia Shevchenko to see her ailing daughter in the hospital only on January 31, the day after a local court denied her request to be released from house arrest in order to take care of the teenager.

The MBKh-Media online news group reported that Shevchenko's daughter, whose name was not given, had died in an intensive care unit a day after being hospitalized.



Shevchenko’s eldest daughter was said to be in a special boarding school for children suffering from serious medical conditions.

Open Russia founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil tycoon living in exile, expressed his "deep condolences" to Shevchenko.

Shevchenko has two other children.



She was charged with collaborating with a so-called “undesirable” foreign organization" and placed under house arrest for two months on January 23.

Human Rights Watch has called the case a “blatant attack on freedom of association in Russia.”