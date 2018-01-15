Deaths Reported In Kashmiri Border Violence

Pakistan's military says four Pakistani soldiers and three Indian troops have been killed in cross-border fire in the disputed region of Kashmir.

India denied on January 15 that it had suffered any casualties but said its soldiers had killed five "militants" who attempted to cross the Line of Control in a separate incident in Uri, 100 kilometers northwest of the main city of Srinagar.

Cease-fire violations are frequent despite a November 2017 agreement that that the "spirit" of a 2003 truce must be revived to protect innocent lives.

India frequently accuses Pakistan of sending fighters across the Line of Control to launch attacks on its soldiers in Kashmir, which has been divided between the two nuclear-armed neighbors since partition in 1947.

India has about 500,000 troops in the Himalayan territory, which is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan.

Islamabad denies allegations that it arms and trains militants to launch attacks on Indian forces, saying it only provides diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for right to self-determination.

Opposition to Indian rule intensified in the mainly Muslim territory in 2016 after the slaying of popular rebel leader Burhan Wani.

More than 100 civilians died in clashes with government forces that year during months of protests against India.

