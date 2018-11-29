Defeated Georgian Presidential Candidate Rejects Results

The candidate on the losing side of the runoff in Georgia's presidential election has told supporters that he doesn't recognize the results. At a rally in Tbilisi on November 29, Grigol Vashadze called for street protests and snap parliamentary elections after his opponent, Salome Zurabishvili, was declared the winner. The ruling Georgian Dream party backed Zurabishvili, who won 59.52 percent of the vote on November 28, compared with 40.48 percent for Vashadze, according to the election commission. Opposition groups said there had been various voting irregularities.