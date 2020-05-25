Defendant's Father Holds Protest As High-Profile Russian 'Network' Case Resumes

Holding a sign that said: "Free All Political Prisoners," Nikolai Boyarshinov held a one-man picket outside a courthouse in St. Petersburg, Russia, to protest the high-profile "Network" terrorism case against his son that human rights groups have called "fabricated." The trial of activists Yuly Boyarshinov and Viktor Filinkov resumed on May 25. Both are members of a group known as Set (Network) that Russian investigators said planned to organize a series of bomb attacks in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018.