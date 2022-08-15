Defending Bakhmut: How Ukraine Is Countering The Russian Offensive In The Donbas

In June, after the Russian Army entered Syevyerodonetsk, which was the largest city in the Luhansk region controlled by Kyiv at the time, the defense lines of the Ukrainian Army shifted and stretched to the outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in neighboring Donetsk. Given that this location serves as a junction with roads in many directions -- Lysychansk, Horlivka, Kostiantynivka, and Kramatorsk -- it has become a vital, strategic area that Russian forces are trying to capture. RFE/RL photojournalists have been recording events as both sides engage in battle.