Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Defending Bakhmut: How Ukraine Is Countering The Russian Offensive In The Donbas

In June, after the Russian Army entered Syevyerodonetsk, which was the largest city in the Luhansk region controlled by Kyiv at the time, the defense lines of the Ukrainian Army shifted and stretched to the outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in neighboring Donetsk. Given that this location serves as a junction with roads in many directions -- Lysychansk, Horlivka, Kostiantynivka, and Kramatorsk -- it has become a vital, strategic area that Russian forces are trying to capture. RFE/RL photojournalists have been recording events as both sides engage in battle.

Intense artillery clashes are taking place near Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces confront Russian troops in a punishing exchange of firepower.&nbsp;&nbsp;The Ukrainian military claimed on August 15 to have successfully repulsed Russian assaults on the Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivske fronts.
1 Intense artillery clashes are taking place near Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces confront Russian troops in a punishing exchange of firepower.  The Ukrainian military claimed on August 15 to have successfully repulsed Russian assaults on the Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivske fronts.
Ukrainian forces have been able to capture some Russian tanks, which they are now using against the enemy. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed on August 15 that Russia has lost 1,876 tanks since its unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
2 Ukrainian forces have been able to capture some Russian tanks, which they are now using against the enemy. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed on August 15 that Russia has lost 1,876 tanks since its unprovoked invasion began on February 24.
A Ukrainian tank moves into firing position in the Donetsk region. Tanks remain an&nbsp;indispensable fighting tool in providing support for the infantry. With their potent firepower, mobility, and ability to operate in any terrain or weather conditions, Ukraine&#39;s tanks are finding new relevance as they engage their Russian foes in the contested Donbas.
3 A Ukrainian tank moves into firing position in the Donetsk region. Tanks remain an indispensable fighting tool in providing support for the infantry. With their potent firepower, mobility, and ability to operate in any terrain or weather conditions, Ukraine's tanks are finding new relevance as they engage their Russian foes in the contested Donbas.
A Ukrainian MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun is fired at Russian positions&nbsp;near Soledar and Bakhmut. Ukrainian soldiers between the towns of Soledar and Siversk say they are enduring shelling &quot;24/7&quot; as they try to hold the line.&nbsp;
4 A Ukrainian MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun is fired at Russian positions near Soledar and Bakhmut. Ukrainian soldiers between the towns of Soledar and Siversk say they are enduring shelling "24/7" as they try to hold the line. 
A Ukrainian soldier scans the front after firing an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun at Russian positions.
5 A Ukrainian soldier scans the front after firing an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun at Russian positions.
The desolate and shattered streets of Bakhmut -- where the sounds of war are heard everyday -- have been on the receiving end of countless Russian artillery attacks that have maimed and killed countless civilians. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting the civilian population.
6 The desolate and shattered streets of Bakhmut -- where the sounds of war are heard everyday -- have been on the receiving end of countless Russian artillery attacks that have maimed and killed countless civilians. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting the civilian population.
Residential areas in Bakhmut bear witness to the ongoing missile strikes.
7 Residential areas in Bakhmut bear witness to the ongoing missile strikes.
Kyiv claims that Moscow is using &quot;scorched-earth tactics&quot; by destroying areas where Ukrainian soldiers could defend the territories.&nbsp;
8 Kyiv claims that Moscow is using "scorched-earth tactics" by destroying areas where Ukrainian soldiers could defend the territories. 
Despite Moscow&#39;s attempts, Ukrainian troops have held their positions and continue to engage their Russian adversaries.
9 Despite Moscow's attempts, Ukrainian troops have held their positions and continue to engage their Russian adversaries.
Ukrainian soldiers take a break after battling their Russian counterparts in hours of combat, which culminated in Moscow&#39;s troops retreating.
10 Ukrainian soldiers take a break after battling their Russian counterparts in hours of combat, which culminated in Moscow's troops retreating.
A Ukrainian Mi 8 military helicopter surveys the landscape from above.
11 A Ukrainian Mi 8 military helicopter surveys the landscape from above.
While one group of soldiers is engaged in combat, another group is in the rear undergoing training with new equipment. The leader of one such unit claims that it is crucial for the soldiers to pick up new abilities rapidly since doing so will increase their chance of survival.
12 While one group of soldiers is engaged in combat, another group is in the rear undergoing training with new equipment. The leader of one such unit claims that it is crucial for the soldiers to pick up new abilities rapidly since doing so will increase their chance of survival.
A Ukrainian soldier gets in some shooting practice at a training ground in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region.
13 A Ukrainian soldier gets in some shooting practice at a training ground in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region.
16x9 Image

Serhiy Nuzhnenko

Serhiy Nuzhnenko is a photojournalist for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

16x9 Image

Maryan Kushnir

Maryan Kushnir has worked as a correspondent for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service in Kyiv since 2015. He has extensive experience covering breaking news, including the conflict in eastern Ukraine. His footage from the front lines has been picked up by many international TV outlets. He has also extensively covered the COVID-19 pandemic, including reporting from within the country's intensive care units. 

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG