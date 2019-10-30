Denmark Allows Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Through Its Territorial Waters

Denmark's energy agency has given permission for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to pass through Danish waters in order to bring Russian natural gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea.



Copenhagen's approval of the project in Danish waters removes the last major hurdle for the pipeline that has divided the European Union and has been criticized by the United States.



The planned pipeline has been denounced by Washington and several Eastern European, Nordic, and Baltic countries that argue it could increase Europe's energy dependence on Russia.



The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said on October 30 that it had granted a permit for Nord Stream 2 to construct a 147-kilometer-long section of the twin pipeline southeast of Denmark's Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea.



Russia's state-owned gas monopoly, Gazprom, has completed almost 90 percent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But since April 2017 it has had pending applications with Danish authorities that have delayed the construction of up to 175 kilometers through Danish territorial waters.



In June, Gazprom said that the $11-billion pipeline that would carry 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year to Germany is likely to be completed by the end of 2019.



Under Danish law, Nord Stream 2 will have to wait another month before the permit can be used. That's because the law gives parties the option to appeal for up to four weeks after the decision, the DEA said.



A Nord Stream 2 spokesman said the project had been notified and was pleased with the decision.

