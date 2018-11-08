Denmark Frees Three Iranians Suspected Of Backing Terrorism

Danish authorities say three members of an Iranian exile opposition group arrested on suspicion of supporting terrorism have been released.

Police detained the three on November 7 under the accusation of having praised those behind a deadly attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz in September.

The release was announced late on November 7 after they were interviewed by police.

The three are members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist group that Iran has blamed for the September attack in which at least 25 people were killed.

ASMLA, which seeks a separate state for ethnic Arabs in Iran's oil-producing southwestern province of Khuzestan, has condemned the violence and said it was not involved.

Late last month, the Danish PET security service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate the leader of the group's Danish branch. Tehran denied the allegation, calling it a conspiracy aimed at damaging Tehran's relations with the European Union.

A Norwegian citizen of Iranian background has been detained in Sweden in connection with the alleged Iranian plot to kill the opposition activist and extradited to Denmark. The suspect, who remains in pretrial detention, denies any involvement.

Copenhagen has recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations and summoned the Iranian ambassador. Denmark said it was also consulting with its allies about possible sanctions against Tehran.

