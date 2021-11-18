Danish Court Rejects Appeal Of Russian Sentenced For Espionage

A Danish high court has rejected an appeal filed by a Russian citizen sentenced to three years in prison on an espionage charge.

The court upheld the Russian's sentence on November 17, while also confirming a lower court ruling to deport the scholar to Russia after completion of his prison term.

Russian media reports have identified the man as Aleksei Nikiforov.

Nikiforov was arrested and charged with providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia in December 2020.

Moscow harshly criticized Danish authorities at the time, calling the arrest and investigation of the suspect "anti-Russian hysteria."

In 2012, a Finnish national working with the University of Copenhagen as a researcher was sentenced to five months in prison for spying on Denmark on behalf of Russia.

Based on reporting by Ritzau, Reuters, and Interfax