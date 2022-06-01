News
Denmark Votes On Scrapping EU Defense Opt-Out Amid Ukraine War
Danish voters are going to the polls on June 1 in a referendum to decide whether to scrap their country’s 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union's common defense policy.
The referendum, which comes shortly after Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO, is the latest security move by a European country in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Some 4.2 million Danish voters are eligible to cast ballots in the referendum.
Those in favor of abolishing the 1992 opt-out have been ahead in recent months, with recent polls showing them at around 40 percent support and the “no” side at 30 percent. About 20 percent of voters remained undecided.
Denmark is a founding member of NATO, and its joining the EU's defense policy would have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture.
The main change is that Danish forces could take part in EU military operations such as those in Africa and Bosnia, and Danish officials could stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics.
Copenhagen has been reluctant to join the EU’s efforts to build a common security and defense policy in parallel with the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance.
It was one of the opt-outs the Danes insisted on before adopting the EU’s founding document, the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, which laid the foundation for political and economic union. Among the other important ones were cooperation in EU justice and home affairs and adopting the common currency, the euro.
In a referendum in 2000, Danish voters reinforced their decision to snub the eurozone, and 15 years later they voted to keep the exemption on justice and home affairs.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
Germany Pledges Anti-Aircraft Systems To Ukraine Amid Criticism It's Not Doing Enough
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to send Ukraine high-tech anti-aircraft systems as Germany looks to quell criticism from opposition members that it hasn't provided enough military aid in the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Speaking to lawmakers in Berlin on June 1, Scholz said the government had approved a proposal to ship IRIS-T missiles and radar systems to Kyiv as Russia continues to pound targets in eastern Ukraine.
The goal is to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not win" the war he started in Ukraine, Scholz said.
"Our goal is for Ukraine to be able to defend itself and succeed in doing so," he added.
Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western nations rush to get weapons to Ukraine, which lacks the firepower of Russia.
Scholz's announcement comes hours after U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at targets up to 80 kilometers away.
The rocket system known as HIMARS, can be used both to intercept Russian artillery and to take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Syevyerodonetsk.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
As Fighting Rages In East, U.S. To Send Ukraine More Advanced Rocket Systems
The battle for eastern Ukraine continued to grow in intensity, with Russian forces now controlling most of the key city of Syevyerodonetsk in the Donbas, as the United States announced it would send Ukraine longer-range rocket systems in a boost for the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian forces.
However, the announced consignment of high-tech weaponry stops short of delivering the long-range systems repeatedly requested by Kyiv.
The United States agreed to provide the high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, that can strike with precision at targets up to 80 kilometers away, after Ukraine gave "assurances" that it will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, a senior administration official said.
In a guest essay published in The New York Times on May 31, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that he has decided to “provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.”
On the battlefield, with heavy casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration said Russian troops control most of Syevyerodonetsk.
"The Russians are storming, consolidating in the center of Syevyerodonetsk, while continuing to destroy infrastructure and industrial facilities," Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram early on June 1.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter on June 1 that "over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters."
The British intelligence report said that outside of the Donbas, "Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine."
Hayday said a Russian air strike hit a tank containing nitric acid at a chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk. He warned remaining residents of the city not to leave their homes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the air strike was "just crazy" but said it was "no longer surprising that for the Russian military, for Russian commanders, for Russian soldiers, any madness is absolutely acceptable."
Zelenskiy also reported that Ukrainian forces have had some success near the southern city of Kherson and are advancing in parts of the Kharkiv region to the east of Kyiv.
"Our defenders are showing the utmost courage and remain masters of the situation at the front despite the fact the Russian Army has a significant advantage in terms of equipment and numbers," he said in his nightly address.
To counter that Russian advantage, Washington will send Ukraine the HIMARS as part of a new $700-million package of security assistance for Ukraine that will be unveiled on June 1. It will also include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts, and more, according to unnamed officials.
The U.S. decision to provide the advance rocket systems tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing systems that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and escalate the conflict.
Kyiv has asked the United States for mobile batteries of long-range rockets, the M270 MLRS and the M142 HIMARS, which can simultaneously launch multiple rockets with a range of up to 300 kilometers -- eight times or more the distance of artillery in the field.
The MLRS "is really the weapon that we badly need," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last week at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps, where he pressed Western allies for heavy weapons.
But in the end, Washington settled for the medium-range HIMARS rocket launchers that can fire with precision as far as 80 kilometers away.
Washington expects Ukraine to deploy the weapons in the Donbas region, where they can be used to strike Russian artillery units and forces targeting Ukrainian towns.
Shortly after Biden's piece was published in The New York Times, Russian military officials announced that the country's nuclear forces were holding drills in Ivanovo Province near Moscow, Interfax news agency reported.
.
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on May 31 that up to 12,000 civilians remain trapped and in need of aid in Syevyerodonetsk.
“I am horrified to see Syevyerodonetsk, the thriving city where we had our operational headquarters, become the epicenter of yet another chapter of the brutal war in Ukraine," said NRC chief Jan Egeland.
"We fear that up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in cross fire in the city, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine or electricity. The near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements, with precious few opportunities for those trying to escape."
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, nytimes.org, AP, and AFP
Biden Says U.S. Agrees To Send Longer-Range Rocket Systems To Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at targets up to 80 kilometers away.
"We will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine," Biden wrote in a guest essay in The New York Times on May 31.
Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will end through diplomacy, but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.
The United States agreed to provide the high-mobility artillery rocket systems, known as Himars, after Ukraine gave "assurances" that it will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, a senior administration official said.
The official told reporters that the Himars have a range longer than the howitzers currently deployed by Ukraine. They will be part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on June 1.
The weapons package also includes ammunition, counter fire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armor weapons, the administration official said.
But the Himars are the centerpiece of the package, and the pledge to send them comes as the Ukrainians are battling Russian artillery in the Donbas region.
Ukrainian forces could use the rocket systems to both intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Syevyerodonetsk.
Russia has been making incremental progress as it tries to take the remaining sections of the Donbas not already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and The New York Times
Iran Says IAEA Report On Nuclear Material Found At Undeclared Sites Unfair
Iran says a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites is unfair.
The report, issued on May 30, said the watchdog still had questions regarding nuclear material previously found at three sites -- Marivan, Varamin, and Turquzabad -- which had not been declared by Iran as having hosted nuclear activities.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its long-running efforts to get Iranian officials to explain the presence of nuclear material at the sites had failed to provide answers.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on May 31 that the report “does not reflect the reality of the negotiations” between Iran and the IAEA.
"It's not a fair and balanced report," he said, adding that Iran expects it to be corrected.
Iran and the IAEA agreed in March on an approach for resolving the issue of the sites, one of the remaining obstacles to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Tehran said it wanted the issue of uranium traces found at old but undeclared sites to be dropped and closed permanently.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as it is formally known, gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin backsliding on its nuclear commitments.
President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said on May 31 that the United States had "full faith and confidence in the IAEA" and its chief, Rafael Grossi.
"Iran must fully cooperate with the IAEA without further delay," he told reporters in Washington.
The IAEA report also estimated that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in the nuclear deal and Iran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the limit permitted in the deal.
Western powers say Iran is getting closer to being able to quickly produce a nuclear bomb if it chose to, though Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
The developments come as talks to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked.
With reporting by AFP
Pope Leads International Prayer For Ukraine; Vatican Confirms He Will Attend Congress In Kazakhstan
Pope Francis has led an international prayer service for peace in Ukraine and other places stricken by war.
The 85-year-old pope visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome and prayed before the statue of Mary Queen of Peace, a work commissioned in 1918 to ask God to end World War I.
Worshippers in Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, and other countries were connected by video as Catholics around the world were asked to pray simultaneously.
About 1,000 attended the service in Rome, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican and a number of people wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Before praying the rosary, Francis asked Mary, revered in Christianity as the mother of God, to "reconcile hearts that are full of violence and vendetta."
Francis, who has made numerous appeals for peace in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February, is suffering from knee pain and participated in the service sitting in a wheelchair.
The Vatican said earlier on May 31 that Pope Francis will travel to Kazakhstan in September for an interfaith conference.
The meeting may present a chance for Francis to meet with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has backed Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Kazakh government is hosting the congress on September 14-15 in the capital, Nur-Sultan. Kirill has been invited and the Moscow Patriarchate has said he would attend.
The Vatican confirmed that Francis had also decided to attend in a statement marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Kazakhstan.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Bosnian Town Marks 30th Anniversary Of Order Targeting Non-Serbs During War
Residents of the town of Prijedor in Bosnia-Herzegovina have commemorated the 30th anniversary of the day that non-Serbs in the town were ordered to wear white ribbons and display white sheets on their houses.
The order was issued in 1992 by Bosnian Serbs who occupied Prijedor at the time and marked the beginning of a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing against the non-Serbian population in Serb-controlled areas of Bosnia.
White Ribbon Day has been commemorated on May 31 in Prijedor for the last 10 years to remember the 3,176 non-Serbs, including 102 children, who were killed there or in areas around the town in northwestern Bosnia.
Victims' relatives and activists marked the day by wearing white ribbons and gathering to lay red roses on the central square. The names of all 102 children were read aloud, while participants displayed white placards with their names and ages.
In other parts of the country, Bosniaks organized commemorative events and wore white ribbons on their arms in solidarity with Prijedor.
For the first time this year, the police banned a march through the town. Bosnian Serb authorities also continue to deny requests for a memorial that would commemorate children who died.
After the war ended in 1995, several senior Bosnian Serb leaders, including 15 from the Prijedor area, were sentenced by international or Bosnian courts for war crimes.
UN In Talks On Ukrainian Grain As Kyiv Accuses Russia Of Playing 'Hunger Games' By Blocking Exports
The United Nations says a senior UN official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of "playing hunger games" with the world by blocking Ukrainian food exports.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that UN official Rebecca Grynspan held the talks with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.
Grynspan is now in Washington for talks on the same issue "with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity," Dujarric said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to broker what he calls a "package deal" to resume both Ukrainian food exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States is prepared to give "comfort letters" to shipping and insurance companies to help facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.
She noted that Russian grain and fertilizer were not directly sanctioned by the United States but that "companies are a little nervous and we're prepared to give them comfort letters if that will help to encourage them."
Prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer have soared since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Kuleba said earlier that Russia was simultaneously "trying to shift the blame on Ukraine" as Western countries express concern about food shortages.
"Ukraine is working on an international UN-led operation with navies of partners ensuring a safe trade route with no security risks," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron on May 31 said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the terms of a UN resolution.
The resolution would set up a framework under which mines laid by the port's Ukrainian defenders could be removed and grain shipments resumed.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up to the West and Kyiv to resolve the crisis, starting with the lifting of sanctions.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had prevented Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain by blocking Ukrainian ports.
In his regular nightly address, Zelenskiy said on May 30 that the grain blocked by Russia was intended for countries in the Middle East and Africa that may face famine if the blockade of Ukrainian ports continues.
The Ukrainian president accused Moscow of "deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and Ukraine loses billions of dollars."
He said that Moscow's claims that international sanctions imposed on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine do not allow it to export more of its food "cynical" and a lie.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukrainian Parliament Fires Ombudswoman Denisova Citing Lax Efforts In Response To Russian Invasion
KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have fired Ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova almost one year before her term's end, saying she failed to help organize humanitarian corridors and citing other alleged inaction related to Russia's invasion.
Lawmakers Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko said the move was approved by parliament on May 31.
Denisova said the move to fire her was initiated by the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Andriy Smyrnov, deputy chief of the presidential office, rejected the accusation.
Earlier in the day, representatives of Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party said they would support Denisova’s removal due to what they called her "failure to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from towns and cities in the center of clashes between invading Russian troops and Ukrainian armed forces.”
They also said she had not shown enough effort to find facts proving war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and had spent a significant time abroad during Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party voted against her dismissal.
The chairwoman of the ZMINA Human Rights Center, Tetyana Pechonchyk, said there were no constitutional grounds to remove Denisova from the post.
It is unclear who will replace Denisova, who was appointed to the five-year post on March 15, 2018.
Kyrgyzstan Confiscates Jailed Ex-President's Compound Near Bishkek
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Foundation on Directing State Property (MMBF) says it has confiscated the luxury compound of jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev.
According to the MMBF, the compound, located in the village of Koi-Tash near Bishkek, was officially taken into state hands last month, while bailiffs arrived on May 30 to document all property details.
Atambaev's lawyers say the confiscation was done without informing their client and therefore illegal.
Members of Atambaev's Social Democratic Party have said that the former president decided to turn his former residence into a sports and recreation center for children.
The MMBF says that is not possible, as the state plans to set up a nursing home for the elderly at the site.
In August 2019, Atambaev and his supporters clashed with law enforcement officers at the compound after the former president refused to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about the 2013 release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a senior security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Authorities launched a probe into the deadly standoff and charged Atambaev and 13 of his supporters with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of the authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Atambaev is also on trial on a separate charge of attempting to seize power during anti-government protests in October 2020 that were sparked by a controversial parliamentary election seen by many as rigged.
Atambaev, who was serving an 11-year prison term he was handed earlier that year for his role in the illegal release of Batukaev, was set free during the protests and joined them along with several other politicians. He was later rearrested.
The 65-year-old Atambaev denies any wrongdoing.
Ukrainian Parliament Approves Sanctions Against Russian Orthodox Church Leadership
The Ukrainian parliament has approved sanctions against the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and his associates over their support of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Facebook that the Verkhovna Rada voted for the move against the Russian Orthodox Church leadership on May 31.
According to Honcharenko, the sanctions will be imposed for 10 years and include the freezing of bank accounts and limitations on trade operations.
They also will bar the use of Ukrainian radio frequencies for broadcasting sermons, limit withdrawals from automatic teller machines, suspend cultural and scholarly exchanges, and cancel official visits.
Supporters of the sanctions said they were justified because of the ongoing support publicly expressed by Patriarch Kirill and his associates for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was launched on February 24.
Ukraine Seizes Assets Of Russia's Tatneft Oil Giant
Ukraine has seized assets belonging to Russia's Tatneft oil giant that are in Ukraine along with the assets of companies linked to it.
The State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said in a Telegram statement on May 31 that all assets of Tatneft and companies linked financially to it had been seized.
The companies were founded by Tatneft, which the DBR said supplies oil products for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"In all, 115 real estate objects have been impounded, including oil depots, gasoline stations, nonresidential buildings, land plots, and 118 fuel trucks and vehicles," the DBR said, adding that the seized property may be worth as much as 2 billion hryvnyas ($67 million).
The statement also said that the seized assets will be transferred to the National Agency for the Detection, Investigation, and Management of Assets Obtained through Corruption and Other Crimes, which will decide on how to manage them.
The DBR statement comes as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that it launched on February 24.
Tatneft, headquartered in Almetyevsk in the Tatarstan region, is Russia's fifth-largest oil company.
Navalny Says Faces New Charge That Carries 15-Year Sentence
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been informed by investigators that he faces new charges for "creating an extremist group" in connection with his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and groups associated with it.
In a series of tweets on May 31 that mocked Russian officials over the litany of cases being brought against him, the Kremlin critic said he was being "formally charged" for the creation of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which exposed graft among officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
"Maybe Putin doesn't hate me, maybe he secretly adores me. That's why he wants me to be hidden in an underground bunker, guarded by reliable people, just like himself," Navalny said in the series of six tweets.
"How else can I explain the fact that not even eight days have passed since my 9-year high-security sentence came into force, and today the investigator showed up again and formally charged me with a new case."
The FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist" organizations by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded. Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
"It turns out that I created an extremist group in order to incite hatred towards officials and oligarchs. And when they put me in jail, I dared to be disgruntled about it (silly me) and called for rallies. For that, they're supposed to add up to 15 more years to my sentence," he said.
WATCH: Aleksei Navalny used a court appearance last week for a defiant and angry anti-war speech.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Last week a court upheld a nine-year prison term for embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Detention Extended For Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has extended the pretrial detention of an artist who was arrested for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The united press service of St. Peterburg's courts said on its Telegram channel that the Vasilyevsky Ostrov district court ruled on May 30 to prolong Aleksandra Skochilenko's pretrial detention until at least July 1.
Skochilenko's defense team had requested she be transferred to house arrest. The hearing was held behind closed doors.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket on March 31 with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Iranian Protesters Chant 'Death To Khamenei' As Toll In Building Collapse Hits 34
Protesters have again taken to the streets in several Iranian cities, with some shouting "Death to Khamenei," as the death toll in the collapse of a building in the city of Abadan rose to 34.
The collapse of a large section of the 10-story Metropol building that was under construction was one of Iran's deadliest such disasters in years.
The May 23 accident has sparked eight days of protests in the city as the country reels from unrest over rising food prices and other economic issues amid the harsh sanctions imposed by the United States over Iran's nuclear program.
"With the body of another citizen of Abadan found under the rubble, the death toll in the Metropol accident has reached 34," a spokesman for the building said on May 31.
Thirty-seven people were injured in the collapse, while crews continue to search for more bodies. It is thought that the bodies of more than 25 victims could still be trapped in the wreckage.
Authorities have blamed the accident on isolated corruption and lax safety standards. So far, 13 people are reported to have been arrested for construction violations.
The protesters, however, say government negligence and endemic corruption are behind the accident.
Video posted on social media showed some protesters shouting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Abadan, in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan Province, is home to Iran's Arab minority, who have long complained about being treated as second-class citizens in the country.
With reporting by Reuters
At Swearing-In For Second Term, Vucic Pledges EU Course For Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has pledged to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path as he was sworn in for a second term.
In his inaugural speech before lawmakers on May 31, Vucic said Serbia's priority will be joining the 27-member bloc and urged the coming government that will take over in July to step up efforts toward this goal.
Vucic, who did not specifically mention Belgrade's traditional ally, Russia, hinted that the new government might consider joining the sanctions regime that the West has imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia remains Europe's only country that has not joined sanctions against Russia, although it voted in favor of three United Nations resolutions condemning the invasion.
"Forming a new government is of utmost importance because of the situation we are in, a difficult situation," he said. "We will have to deal with new sanctions and stuff, which could damage us so we will ask our European partners to help us," Vucic said.
Vucic said he wants to take Serbia into the EU during his second term, after years of strengthening his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The opposition and foreign monitors said last month's election was far from free and fair. Political rivals have accused Vucic of autocratic tendencies.
Vucic on May 30 announced that he had secured an "extremely favorable" three-year natural-gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation with Putin.
With reporting by AP
Czechs Summon Russian Ambassador Over Embassy's Real Estate Dealings
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has summoned Russia's ambassador to Prague over the Russian Embassy's usage of real estate in the European Union country.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Zmeyevsky on May 31 was summoned to address the ministry's concerns and called on the embassy to heed bilateral agreements and "the legal order" of the Czech Republic when dealing with its real estate in the Czech Republic.
"Diplomatic missions on the territory of a foreign state must respect not only the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but also the rules and laws of the host country. Russia is not doing any of this and does not respect the rule of law," Lipavsky said in the statement.
Due to bilateral agreements between the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia signed before the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe in the late 1980s, the Russian Embassy in Prague received a large amount of real estate in Prague, the spa town of Karlovy Vary, and other Czech cities free of charge to be used for diplomatic purposes.
Czech authorities have said for some time that some 200 apartments in the country that are owned by the Russian Embassy and intended to be used by Russian diplomats and VIP persons were in fact rented out to private individuals who paid in cash.
Tajik Authorities Say More Killed In Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities say security forces have killed five more men in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO), bringing the official number of residents to die at the hands of law enforcement to 26, although locals say the total is much higher.
In a statement issued on May 31, the Tajik Interior Ministry said its forces "neutralized" armed "terrorists" -- five residents of the Rushon district between the ages of 30 and 53.
The statement added that one resident of the district was detained on suspicion of being "a leader of the terrorist group."
According to the ministry, law enforcement officers found firearms and ammunition belonging to the group hidden at a site close to the Afghan border.
Local residents have told RFE/RL that those killed were not terrorists, but peaceful demonstrators, adding that the number of people killed by police is much higher than officials say, as dozens more killed by police had been buried by their relatives in the volatile region in recent days.
Due to the area's remote location and the lack of any Internet there, it is impossible to verify an accurate death toll.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Nonetheless, protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
The latest protests were initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, a 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting authorities to launch what they called an "anti-terrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Russian Journalist, Who Is Also A Member Of Opposition Press Service, Attacked In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A Russian journalist, who is also a member of the opposition Yabloko party’s press service in St. Petersburg, has been attacked and severely beaten by unknown individuals.
The Yabloko party said that Pyotr Ivanov, who works as a reporter for the SOTA news website, was attacked by two assailants near his apartment block in the late afternoon on May 30.
According to Yabloko, the attackers knocked Ivanov down and started punching him in the head. They shouted threats and took a picture of the beaten journalist before they left the scene.
They left a bottle with a green liquid at the site. Ivanov suggested that the attackers most likely planned to splash the liquid on his face, a method used to intimidate opposition politicians and independent journalists in recent years.
Ivanov was able to call an ambulance, which came and took him to a hospital. He suffered a concussion in the attack as well as cuts and contusions to his head.
Yabloko party's branch in St. Petersburg issued a statement saying the assault will be officially registered with the police and that it expects the incident to be fully and thoroughly investigated.
With reporting by SOTA
Netherlands Becomes Latest Country To Be Cut Off From Russian Gas Over Payment System
Russian energy concern Gazprom says it has cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands after the country's gas trader GasTerra, refused to adopt a new payment system required by Russia's government that forces all payments to be made in rubles through a special account system.
"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles using the new details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said in a statement posted on Telegram on May 31.
GasTerra, which which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, acknowledged in a statement that it had decided "not to comply" with the new payment system, which the Groningen-based company said posed "too great a risk."
"GasTerra will not go along with Gazprom’s payment demands. This is because to do so would risk breaching sanctions imposed by the EU and also because there are too many financial and operational risks associated with the required payment route," the statement said.
"GasTerra has repeatedly urged Gazprom to respect the contractually agreed payment structure and supply obligations, but to no avail," it added.
President Vladimir Putin launched the gas-payment system from April 1 to convert payments for Russian gas supplies to countries that Moscow considers "unfriendly."
Under the system, purchasers of Russian gas set up ruble and foreign-currency accounts inside of Russia. They pay for the gas in euros or dollars, and then the bank transfers the money into the corresponding ruble account.
Some countries, such as Bulgaria, Poland, and Finland, have refused to pay for gas under the proposed scheme, after which gas supplies to these countries were halted.
Widow Of Man Killed In Minsk Apartment Shoot-Out With KGB Goes On Trial
MINSK -- The widow of a Belarusian man who was killed in a shoot-out with KGB officers in his apartment in Minsk has gone on trial on a charge of being an accomplice in the incident.
Maria Uspenskaya's trial started on May 31 behind closed doors, the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said.
Details remain unclear around the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Andrey Zeltsar, a man working for the U.S.-based IT company EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
According to Vyasna, Judge Valyantsina Zyankevich will most likely rule that Uspenskaya is not mentally fit, as her mental state was severely affected by the deadly incident. Uspenskaya is likely to be sent to a psychiatric clinic by the court, the rights group added.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted after the results of a presidential election in August 2020 handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka his sixth consecutive term.
Opposition groups say the vote was rigged, while many Western governments have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the winner.
In response to months of street protests, the government has arrested thousands. Fearing for their safety, most leading opposition figures have left the country.
Yeltsin's Son-In-Law Quits Post As Kremlin Adviser, Severs Another Link To Reformist Era
Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of late Russian President Boris Yeltsin and one of the key politicians who helped President Vladimir Putin come to power in 1999, has quit the unsalaried post of Kremlin adviser, severing one of the last links between Putin's administration and Yeltsin's Western-friendly liberalization era.
Lyudmila Telen, a deputy executive director at the Yeltsin-Center in Yekaterinburg, said on May 31 that Yumashev left the post on his own accord in April. She did not give any further details.
Yumashev is the husband of Yeltsin's daughter, Tatyana Yeltsina. During Yeltsin's tenure as president in 1991-1999, Yumashev served as a Kremlin adviser and the chief of the presidential administration.
After Yeltsin stepped down, leaving Putin in his stead in late December 1999, Yumashev continued to serve as a nonstaff Kremlin adviser.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, another top Russian official with roots to the Yeltsin-era, Anatoly Chubais, quit the post of presidential envoy on stable development and left the country.
The 66-year-old was a key reformer and an ideologue of the privatization program in Russia in the early 1990s.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
- By Current Time
Two Russian Soldiers Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Ukraine For Attacks On Civilian Targets
A court in Ukraine's northeastern town of Kotelva has sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11.5 years in prison each after finding them guilty of violating the rules of war.
Soldiers Aleksandr Ivanov and Aleksandr Bobykin were convicted of shelling and destroying several residential buildings in the town of Kozacha Lopan and a school in the town of Veterinarne in the eastern Kharkiv region with a Grad multiple rocket launcher on February 24, the day Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The two were captured by the Ukrainian military the same day. They admitted to firing the rockets but said they had no idea what the targets were as they were given coordinates to program into the launch.
Lawyers for the two soldiers asked the Kotelva district court to sentence their clients to eight years in prison each, citing the two soldiers' repentance and the fact that they were following the orders of their commanders.
Ivanov refused to give a final statement at the trial, while Bobykin offered his apologies and expressed hope that the war will end soon.
Ukraine says it has identified thousands of war crimes committed by Russian troops during the war.
Investigators from several countries, as well as the International Criminal Court, have been gathering and examining evidence to determine whether war crimes have been committed.
Russia says it has not purposely targeted civilians in its military operations despite mounting video and concrete evidence that shows the destruction of apartment buildings, hospitals, cultural venues, and other non-military sites.
On May 30, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said that another Russian soldier, Mikhail Romanov, will soon face trial on a rape charge.
On May 23, a court in Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the northeastern region of Sumy.
With reporting by Graty and Ukrayinska pravda
Borrell Says EU Sanctions Will Force Russia To Sell Oil At A Lower Price
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the bloc's sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which include major cuts to Russian oil imports to the bloc, will not only impact the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad, it will also force down the price it can ask.
"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the second day of meetings between EU leaders on the war in Ukraine.
"The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine," he added.
Late on May 30, the bloc's leaders agreed to the sanctions package, which is expected to cut EU imports of Russian oil by more than two-thirds.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said the sanctions must include oil, “so that Russia feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and so that you finally become independent of Russia's energy weapons.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
