FBI Raids Washington Property Linked To Russian Oligarch Deripaska

FBI agents have been conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at a Washington property linked to U.S.-blacklisted Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, news agencies reported on October 19, citing a spokesperson from the law enforcement agency.



The FBI, however, didn’t confirm whether the residence on 30th Street in the U.S. capital was Deripaska's home. A 2017 Washington Post report tied a property on that street to Deripaska, who has been subjected to U.S. sanctions since 2018.



Officials did not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the agents' presence at the property, or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Deripaska's representative told Reuters that the FBI was conducting searches at two houses belonging to relatives of the tycoon in New York and Washington, adding that Deripaska was not the owner of the houses.



The representative said the searches were being carried out based on two court warrants related to U.S. sanctions.

The United States sanctioned Deripaska and six other Russian oligarchs in 2018 for supporting Russia’s "malign activity around the globe," including the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.



The U.S. Treasury Department also sanctioned three companies -- Russian aluminum giant Rusal, its parent company En+, and power firm EuroSibEnergo -- which are linked to Deripaska. Given Rusal's size and importance, the sanctions roiled global metal markets, unnerving businesses in the United States and Europe.



The U.S. administration later reached a deal with the three Russian firms to end Deripaska's control in return for the lifting of the sanctions, forcing the oligarch to divest much of his holdings.

