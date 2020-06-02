Desperate To Get Home: Tajik Migrants Stranded In Kazakhstan

More than 250 Tajik migrant workers stranded in Kazakhstan have called on Uzbekistan's president to allow them to travel through his country so they can return home. They made the appeal to President Shavkat Mirziyoev on June 2 from the Kazakh village of Zhinel Zholy, near the Uzbek border. The migrant workers have been stuck there since late March after they lost their jobs when Kazakhstan imposed a nationwide quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.