Minimal Health Care, No Room To Move: Jailed RFE/RL Journalist Describes Russian Prison

A court in the Russian city of Kazan has ruled to extend the pretrial detention of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5, and rejected her request to be moved to house arrest. She is charged with failing to register as a foreign agent and spreading misinformation about the Russian military, charges widely seen as reprisals for her journalistic work. Appearing in court on April 1, Kurmasheva, a U.S. and Russian dual citizen, described the poor prison conditions and said her health has deteriorated as she has been unable to access treatment.