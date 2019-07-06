Detentions In Kazakhstan On Ex-Ruler's Birthday

Kazakh uniformed and plainclothes security officers were seen detaining people in the capital, Nur-Sultan, and other cities across the country on July 6. RFE/RL footage from the city of Shymkent shows men spreading umbrellas to block the view of detentions. Authorities launched a crackdown on anti-government protesters but some of those detained appeared to be passersby. Demonstrations took place as Kazakhstan was officially marking the birthday of Nursultan Nazarbaev, the longtime authoritarian ruler who resigned in March but has retained influence.