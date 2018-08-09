Deutsche Welle Belarus Correspondent Detained As Media Crackdown Widens

MINSK -- A local correspondent for German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle has been detained in Belarus on suspicion of obtaining information illegally from the state-run news agency, BelTA, amid what appears to be a widening crackdown on independent media.

Paulyuk Bykouski's wife, Volha Bykouskaya, said late on August 8 that her husband was detained by the Investigative Committee's officers after they confiscated all his computers and credit cards.

The Investigative Committee said in its August 8 statement that along with Bykouski, another journalist, Alyaksey Zhukau, an editor of the Belarusians and the Market website, was also detained the same day in the BelTA case.

The detentions mark the latest moves in a broad crackdown on media that report critically on strongman President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his government.

Deutsche Welle reported on August 8 that it lodged a protest with the Belarusian ambassador in Berlin, Dzyanis Sidarenka, and demanded Bykouski's immediate release. The broadcaster stressed that the rule of law must apply to accredited journalists.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission Chair Senator Roger Wicker, in a statement on August 9, condemned the journalists' detainment, calling on Belarusian authorities to immediately release them.

"...[Belarusian] President [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka’s deliberate targeting of independent news outlets is an affront to the rights of the whole population. The Belarusian authorities should release the journalists they have detained and cease harassing those who dedicate their lives to uncovering and sharing the truth," Wicker's statement said.

'An Attempt To Intimidate'

Earlier on August 8, Uladzislau Kuletski, chief editor of the Realt.by website, which offers free classified advertising to those interested in renting or purchasing real estate property, and three of the site's journalists, Ihar Khmara, Maryya Saroka, and Alena Maslouskaya were detained for questioning by the Investigative Committee after police confiscated their computers.

Colleagues of the four journalists told RFE/RL that Kuletski and his reporters were told that they will be questioned regarding the BelTA case.

"This is an attempt to intimidate us all," Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich told RFE/RL. "There is a test: whether we exist as a society that is capable of offering civil resistance."

On August 7, police detained five Belarusian journalists, all women, following searches at the offices of two independent news outlets, Tut.by and BelaPAN.

Police said the journalists of the two outlets illegally obtained information from BelTA.

The reporters from the media outlets told RFE/RL on August 8 that Maryna Zolatava, Hanna Kaltyhina, Halina Ulasik, and Hanna Yermachonak of Tut.by, and Tatsyana Karavyankova of BelaPAN were in custody.

The Council of Europe human rights body expressed "great concern" on August 7 over the raid and detentions, while Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged Belarusian authorities to stop the "harassment of critical journalists."

