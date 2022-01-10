Australian Judge Orders Djokovic's Release; Government Lawyer Says He May Still Be Expelled

An Australian judge has reinstated world tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic's visa, which was canceled last week because the unvaccinated Serb violated Australia's strict COVID-19 requirements.

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government on January 10 to release Djokovic from a Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.

But a government lawyer warned that Australia may yet use executive powers to order Djokovic's deportation, which would result in him being banned for three years.

Lawyer Christopher Tran informed the judge that immigration minister Alex Hawke may step in with executive powers and order the expulsion of the Serb player, who traveled to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

The Australian Open begins in seven days, and the nine-time defending champion has been stuck in a detention hotel for refugees instead of preparing to potentially win a record 21st Grand Slam.

Earlier on January 10, at an online hearing, the judge appeared to sympathize with the Serbian star’s argument that he had presented the required medical exemption upon his arrival at Melbourne's airport last week.

"The point that I am somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?" Kelly said.



Lawyers for Djokovic, who has been held in an immigration detention hotel for five days, argued that a COVID-19 infection last month qualified the 34-year-old player for the medical exemption from Australia’s requirement that noncitizens present evidence of full vaccination.

Court filing shows Djokovic said he received a letter from Tennis Australia's chief medical officer stating he had a medical exemption from vaccination after he tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16 and was free of symptoms by December 30.

Despite Djokovic's claim of a positive test on December 16, he attended events in Belgrade that day and the following and wasn’t wearing a mask. It was unclear if he was aware of his infection at the time.

Djokovic initially received an exemption from local Australian officials despite tight restrictions on foreigners' entry amid a spike in infections.

Tennis Australia says his exception “was granted following a rigorous review process."

The Australian government has released a letter showing it wrote the tennis organizing body in November saying that prior infection with COVID-19 was not necessarily grounds for exemption in Australia.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley on January 10 defended his organization from criticism that it failed to warn players that a previous infection did not necessarily qualify them for entry without a vaccination.

Tiley said he had asked the government to review medical exemptions before the players arrived, but "they declined.”

Tennis Australia says it needs to know whether Djokovic can play by January 11, because it has to schedule the matches.

Outside the hotel, supporters have gathered alongside some activists using Djokovic’s situation to highlight the poor treatment of refugees who have been held there under Australian’s strict immigration policy.

The treatment of the national star has angered many Serbians.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on January 8 said the government stood ready to provide all necessary guarantees to allow Djokovic to be granted permission to enter Australia.

Members of Djokovic's family have also held rallies in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he was "disgusted" at the way his son was being treated.

"The worldwide support he is getting is worth more than dozens of grand slams,” told about 300 protesters. “They can't call this tournament of theirs an open anymore when it's closed."

Another player whose visa was canceled despite receiving a vaccination exemption has left the country. Czech women's doubles specialist Renata Voracova decided not to challenge the decision and left Australia on January 8, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

Australia used aggressive lockdowns and tough border controls earlier in the pandemic, but is now suffering record infections as the country begins to live with the virus after higher vaccinations.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, the BBC, and dpa