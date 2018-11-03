Djokovic, Khachanov To Meet In Paris Masters Tennis Final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a three-hour epic in the semifinals of the Paris Master tennis tournament and will advance to face Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the finals.

The 31-year-old Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion, beat Swiss superstar Federer 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 7-6 (7-3) on November 3.

"We had epic matches throughout our rivalry, but this one definitely ranks as one of the best matches we played," Djokovic said.

The victory extended his unbeaten streak to 22 matches.

Djokovic will face Khachanov in the final on November 4. The 22-year-old Russian defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 in the other semifinal on November 3.

Win or lose, Djokovic will take the top spot in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2016.

The 18th-ranked Khachanov lost to Djokovic in the third round of this year's Wimbledon tournament.

Based on reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP