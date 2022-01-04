Serbia's Djokovic To Play Australian Open After Vaccination Exemption

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player, says he will play in the upcoming Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption over his coronavirus vaccination status, ending months of speculation over whether he would defend his title.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!" he said in a tweet on January 4, 13 days before the start of the tennis season's first Grand Slam tournament.

Djokovic's status for the tournament, which he has won a record nine times, was in doubt as government officials said only those with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 could participate in the event.

The 34-year-old Serb, who is looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne, has previously signalled his opposition to the vaccine and has never revealed his innoculation status.

He applied to an independent panel of experts for a medical exemption, but has never said what his medical issues are. He did not elaborate on the exemption in his tweet.

Djokovic, Spain's Rafael Nada, and Switzerland's Roger Federer are all tied with 20 Grand Slam titles each. Nadal will compete in Melbourne after recovering from COVID-19. Federer will not be at the tournament as he continues to recover from knee surgery.