World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Controversial Tournament

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Djokovic said in a statement on June 23 that was distributed through local media that his wife had also tested positive, while his children tested negative.

The announcement comes after Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, and Serbia's Viktor Troicki tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region last week.

Troicki said late on June 22 that both he and his pregnant wife were infected.

Djokovic's fitness trainer and Dimitrov's coach, Italian Marko Paniki and German Christian Groh respectively, also tested positive.

All were at the so-called Adria Tour, which Djokovic initiated. The final, scheduled for June 21, was called off after Dmitrov's positive test.

Djokovic came under fire for organizing the tournament with few health precautions and publicly partying after the Belgrade round of the event, even as the tennis world remains in lockdown.

However, they did not break any local laws in either Serbia or Croatia, as those countries had relaxed restrictions implemented because of the pandemic.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters

