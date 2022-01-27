Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Five Ukrainian National Guards Die In Shooting At Factory In Eastern City Of Dnipro

Yuzhmash is a state facility that among other things produces spacecraft, rockets, and rocket-launching vehicles. (file photo)

KYIV -- Five people have died and five more were wounded in a shooting spree at Ukraine's Yuzhmash machine-building factory in the eastern city of Dnipro.

A member of the National Guard identified as Artemiy Ryabchuk is shown during his arrest in the city of Dnipro.
A member of the National Guard identified as Artemiy Ryabchuk is shown during his arrest in the city of Dnipro.

The Interior Ministry said on January 27 that a conscript, Artemiy Ryabchuk, opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle at a group of National Guard personnel before fleeing the site.

The ministry added that a special operation to locate the soldier had been launched.

Yuzhmash is a state facility that among other things produces spacecraft, rockets, and rocket-launching vehicles.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG