Five Ukrainian National Guards Die In Shooting At Factory In Eastern City Of Dnipro

KYIV -- Five people have died and five more were wounded in a shooting spree at Ukraine's Yuzhmash machine-building factory in the eastern city of Dnipro.

The Interior Ministry said on January 27 that a conscript, Artemiy Ryabchuk, opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle at a group of National Guard personnel before fleeing the site.

The ministry added that a special operation to locate the soldier had been launched.

Yuzhmash is a state facility that among other things produces spacecraft, rockets, and rocket-launching vehicles.