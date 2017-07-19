Trump's Son, Campaign Manager To Testify In Public Before Congress Next Week

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Jr. and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort have agreed to testify in public next week before a Senate committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced on July 19 that the two central figures in the investigation will appear before the committee on the morning of July 26.

The two men are at the center of investigations in Congress and the Justice Department particularly as a result of a recently disclosed meeting they held during the presidential campaign in June 2016 with several Russians, one of whom had promised to provide information damaging to Trump's Demoratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The Russian lawyer who participants said provided a portfolio of information about Clinton, Natalya Veselnitskaya, on July 18 told Russian channel RT that she is also ready to testify to "clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria."

No testimony from Veselnitskaya has as yet been scheduled.

Also next week, another key figure in the investigation, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but that session on July 24 will be closed to the public.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

