Surge In Shelling, Separatist Evacuation Orders Raise Specter Of Russian Attack On Ukraine

A dramatic jump in cease-fire violations blamed on Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine is raising concerns that Moscow is trying provoke Ukraine and draw it into a war. At the same time, separatist leaders in the Donbas region announced a plan on February 18 to evacuate people from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia. The United States says that Russia has now amassed up to 190,000 troops around Ukraine's borders and could start an invasion at any time.