Donetsk Battles Are 'Hell,' Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says As Kherson Mops Up

Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political, and trade ties. Zelenskiy described as hellish battles in the eastern region of Donetsk, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much stiffer fight after Russia abandoned on November 11 the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February. To read original story from Reuters, click here.