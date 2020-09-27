Dozens Arrested As Protests Against Lukashenka Continue In Belarus

MINSK -- Belarusian police detained dozens of protesters on September 27 during a march in the capital against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who claimed victory in the country's presidential election more than a month ago amid allegations of widespread fraud.

The protests in Minsk and other cities came after Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was inaugurated on September 23 in a secretive ceremony that prompted European Union members and the United States to issue statements that they did not recognize his legitimacy.

Tens of thousands of people, waving red and white opposition flags, marched through Minsk in the latest demonstration since Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 9 presidential election.

Protesters were planning to hold an "inauguration of the people" in support of Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition candidate, who is now in Lithuania.

Tsikhanouskaya, who joined the presidential race at the last moment after her husband’s own bid was ended after he was jailed, said she won the August 9 poll with 60 to 70 percent of the vote.

Crisis In Belarus Read our coverage as Belarusians take to the streets to demand the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and call for new elections after official results from the August 9 presidential poll gave Lukashenka a landslide victory.

She called for Belarusians to demonstrate on September 27 for the “goal of new, honest elections and, as a result, an official, lawful inauguration.”

In Minsk, dozens of protesters on September 27 were rounded up and forced into police vans by riot police in balaclavas.

Rallies were also reported elsewhere in Belarus, including in Mogilev, Hrodna, Lida, and Homel.

The protests came a day after security forces in Minsk detained more than 100 protesters during a women’s march.

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets for seven weeks, calling for Lukashenka to step down and new elections to be held.

Lukashenka has directed a brutal postelection crackdown in response to protests, including thousands of arrests, beatings, and other mistreatment of peaceful protesters, and the expulsions of foreign journalists.

He has denied accusations that the presidential election was rigged.

Meanwhile, most figures in the opposition's Coordination Council, a body established to facilitate dialogue and a peaceful transfer of power, have been forced into exile or detained.