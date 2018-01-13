Food Poisoning Hospitalizes Dozens In Russian Far East

Dozens of people have been stricken with salmonella after eating at a cafe in the capital of Russia's Far Eastern region of Buryatia.

The region's Health Ministry told RFE/RL on January 13 that 57 people, including an unspecified number of children, are being treated and all are expected to recover in the next few days.

All of the patients reported eating at the Shulen Do cafe between January 8 and January 11.

After the outbreak, the cafe was inspected and closed down when numerous violations were allegedly uncovered.

Officials said materials about the incident have been forwarded to law enforcement agencies.