Dozens Rally In Bishkek Following Acting Mayor's Resignation

BISHKEK -- Dozens of protesters have rallied outside the Bishkek city administration building amid uncertainty following the resignation of the Kyrgyz capital's acting mayor, Balbak Tulobaev.

Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov appointed businessman Ermek Nurgaziev to the post after Tulobaev's resignation on February 9.

But on February 10, the government backtracked, announcing that Nurgaziev's appointment was annulled, with Maripov appointing former governor of the northern Chui region Baktybek Kudaibergenov instead.

Amid the government's apparent indecision, some 30 demonstrators gathered outside the administration building, holding posters reading "Ruslan Tagaev for mayor."

Tagaev is the former deputy head of the State Agency for Architecture and Construction.

Bishkek's mayorship has been disputed for months.

After anti-government protests over the official results of parliamentary elections in early October toppled the government and led to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's resignation, then-Mayor Aziz Surakmatov stepped down, prompting acting President Sadyr Japarov to name Tulobaev acting mayor.

Japarov was eventually elected president on January 10.