Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kyrgyzstan

How Kyrgyz Citizens Are Recruited As Drug Couriers In Russia

How Kyrgyz Citizens Are Recruited As Drug Couriers In Russia
Embed
How Kyrgyz Citizens Are Recruited As Drug Couriers In Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:03 0:00
Direct link

Across the Kyrgyz capital, posters have appeared offering tempting job opportunities in Russia. RFE/RL contacted one of these "employers" -- who openly admitted the work involved drugs. While couriers are usually recruited among migrants already in Russia, this case shows the process beginning right in Bishkek. Meanwhile, thousands of Central Asian citizens are serving time in Russian prisons for drug-related crimes. How are newcomers lured in?

XS
SM
MD
LG