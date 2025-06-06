How Kyrgyz Citizens Are Recruited As Drug Couriers In Russia
Across the Kyrgyz capital, posters have appeared offering tempting job opportunities in Russia. RFE/RL contacted one of these "employers" -- who openly admitted the work involved drugs. While couriers are usually recruited among migrants already in Russia, this case shows the process beginning right in Bishkek. Meanwhile, thousands of Central Asian citizens are serving time in Russian prisons for drug-related crimes. How are newcomers lured in?