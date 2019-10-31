Drunk Man Detained For Stabbing Boy To Death In Russian Kindergarten

In northern Russia, authorities say a drunk man entered a kindergarten in the city of Naryan-Mar on October 31 and stabbed a six-year-old boy to death.



Russia's Investigative Committee said a 36-year-old suspect has been detained in the case. The attack occurred just after schoolchildren had eaten lunch and were napping.



According to the Investigative Committee, an investigation has been launched into "a murder of a minor."



School staff also were being investigated on allegations of "negligence that compromised the safety of children."



Some Russian media reports identified the man as a local resident. There was no immediate indication that the suspect was related to the slain child.



Naryan-Mar is situated north of the Arctic Circle. It is the capital of Russia’s Nenets Autonomous District.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, Baza, and Dozhd