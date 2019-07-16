Dutch Appeals Court Postpones Verdict On Ownership Of Crimean Gold

A Dutch appeals court has postponed its verdict on the ownership of a collection of gold artifacts from Crimea that was on loan to a Dutch museum when Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, saying it needed more information.

The items, known as the Scythian Gold, are in the Netherlands because they were borrowed from four museums in Crimea and one in Kyiv for an exhibition in early 2014 at Amsterdam's Allard Pierson Museum.



They were sent before Russia forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.



In 2016, a court in Amsterdam ruled that the collection was part of Ukraine's cultural heritage and should be returned to Kyiv.

The court stated that only sovereign states could claim objects as cultural heritage.



Museums in Moscow-controlled Crimea appealed the ruling, saying that the artifacts are part of Crimea’s heritage.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS