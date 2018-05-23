ECHR Holds Hearing In Georgia-Russia Case Over 2008 Conflict

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is holding a hearing on May 23 in the case concerning the 2008 armed conflict between Georgia and Russia and its aftermath.

The Strasbourg-based court said the Grand Chamber would begin its deliberations after the hearing and that its ruling in the case would be made "at a later stage."

The case raised issues under articles of the European Convention on Human Rights that concern the right to life, prohibition of torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, the right to liberty and security, the right to respect for private and family life, and the right to an effective remedy, a statement said.

It added that the court has heard a total of 33 witnesses -- 16 summoned through the Georgian government, 12 through the government of Russia, and six directly by the court.

Tbilisi and Moscow severed diplomatic ties following the five-day war in August 2008, during which Russian forces drove deep into Georgia following initial fighting in the South Caucasus country’s breakaway region of South Ossetia.

Georgia lodged an application with the ECHR in August 2008, alleging in particular that Russian forces and the separatist forces they controlled carried out indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks against civilians and their property in different parts of the country, including South Ossetia and another breakaway region, Abkhazia.

Russia denies the allegations, describing them as baseless.

Moscow recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states after the war, but almost every other country in the world recognizes the two territories as part of Georgia.

