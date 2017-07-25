European Court Orders Russia To Pay Compensation To Man Convicted In Nemtsov's Killing

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Russia to pay 6,000 euros ($6,990) in compensation to a man convicted of involvement in Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's killing.

The court ruled on July 25 that Moscow must pay compensate Temirlan Eskerkhanov, who complained about the conditions of his pretrial arrest, the conditions of his transport in the convoy cell, and the lack of a speedy review of the grounds of his detention.

The ECHR rejected the complaints made by brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashevs, who were also convicted of involvement in Nemtsov's killing.

Nemtsov, a reformist former first deputy prime minister who was a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin-installed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot from behind on a bridge just outside the Kremlin in February 2015.

A Russian court on July 13 sentenced Eskerkhanov, the Gubashev brothers, and two other men, all from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, to jail terms ranging from 11 to 20 years over Nemtsov’s killing.

Relatives and former associates of Nemtsov claim the killing was ordered at a higher level and said justice would only be served when the real masterminds are identified and prosecuted.

The lawyers for Nemtsov’s family said on July 21 that they had appealed against the verdicts and sentences of the five men and called for the case to be reexamined as the "assassination of a state or public figure."

Nemtsov was a lawmaker in the region of Yaroslavl and a co-chairman of the PARNAS political party at the time of his killing.

