Egyptian Court Jails Former President Morsi

A court in Egypt has sentenced former Islamist President Muhammad Morsi to three years in prison after convicting him for insulting the judiciary.

The court in Cairo ruled on December 30 that Morsi had defamed the judiciary in a public speech he made more than four years ago "with the aim of spreading hate," according to state TV.

The court also sentenced 18 co-defendants in the same case to three years in prison each.

Five others, including prominent pro-democracy campaigner Alaa Abdel-Fattah, were fined 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,688)

Morsi was Egypt's first freely elected president. He was ousted by the military in 2013 after mass protests against his one-year divisive rule.

He has since faced trial on a host of charges, including espionage and conspiring with foreign groups.

Since 2013, Egypt has cracked down on Islamists, jailing thousands of them as well as secular and liberal activists.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa