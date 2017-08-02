Egypt Deports Six Kazakh Students

Egyptian authorities have deported six Kazakh students who had earlier been detained.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainaqov wrote on Facebook on August 2 that all six students had been brought to the international airport in Cairo on their way to Kazakhstan.

According to Zhainaqov, a Kazakh Embassy official also arrived at the airport to meet the students.

Several photos of the Kazakh students and the Kazakh official were posted on Facebook.

Zhainaqov added that it is still unclear why the authorities in Egypt detained the Kazakh men.

On August 1, Zhainaqov said that Kazakhstan had sent an official protest note to Egypt asking the government to explain the July 19 detention of the Kazakh students, who were studying Arabic and lived together in a Cairo apartment.

Zhainaqov said earlier that the students were not thought to be Islamic extremists.

Kazakh officials have said that hundreds of its citizens have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in recent years.

