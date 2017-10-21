At Least 52 Egyptian Police Killed In Clash With Islamic Militants

At least 52 Egyptian policemen were killed and six more wounded in a shoot-out during a raid on an Islamic militant hideout in the country's Western Desert on October 20, security officials said.

An Interior Ministry statement said some of the "terrorist" attackers had died as well, without giving details. A number of security personnel were injured in the clash and the death toll is expected to rise, officials said.

Security sources said a convoy of police vehicles were following a lead to a suspected hideout of the Hasm extremist group when they were ambushed from higher ground by militants firing rocket-propelled grenades and detonating explosive devices.

That led to a shoot-out. Hasm later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that 28 members of the security forces were killed, with 32 injured.

Hasm has claimed multiple attacks since 2016 on police, officials, and judges in Cairo.

Egypt accuses Hasm of being the militant wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group it outlawed in 2013. The Muslim Brotherhood denies this.

Islamist militants have launched several major attacks in Egypt this year, most recently targeting churches in Cairo and other cities and causing the loss of dozens of lives.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters