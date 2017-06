Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival that follows the fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. In Kosovo's capital, Pristina, worshippers attended festive prayers on June 25 at Sultan Mehmet Fatih Mosque, built under Ottoman rule in the 15th century. A holiday sermon was delivered by Naim Ternava, the grand mufti of Kosovo. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)