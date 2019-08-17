Eight Die In Fire At Hotel In Ukraine's Odesa

Eight people died in a fire early on August 17 in a private hotel in the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukraine's emergencies service said.

"Eight people died in the fire and 10 more were rescued," the service said in a statement.

The fire occurred shortly after midnight, the statement said.

It gave no cause for the incident and did not say how many people had been staying at the hotel.

The Tokyo Star hotel has 273 rooms.

It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the fire, which had raged over an area of about 1,000 square meters, the service said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

