Eight Injured Evacuating ‘Strange’-Smelling Plane At Moscow Airport

Eight passengers were injured while evacuating a Boeing 737 aircraft in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after midnight on July 19.



As the Yerevan-bound NordWind flight N4477 was preparing for takeoff on the runway, a strange smell was noticed, the airlines said in a statement.



As the crew informed airport authorities, the pilot taxied the plane off the runway before cutting the engines.



The plane never caught on fire, although earlier reports said smoke had filled the cabin.



Eight passengers suffered injuries while descending inflated chutes.



WindNord and authorities said there were 173 passengers on board, 11 of whom children.



There were also six crew members.



One passenger was hospitalized, Sheremetyevo airport spokeswoman Anna Zakharenkova told Interfax.



Emergency services authorities gave a conflicting figure of 187 people on board.



Passengers wishing to do so were put on a substitute flight that departed at 5:34 a.m. local time on July 19, the airline said.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS