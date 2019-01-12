Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Embattled Russian Filmmaker Wins Russian Best-Director Honor

Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov arrives at a court for hearings in Moscow on December 3.

The film Leto (Summer) by director Kirill Serebrennikov has won the 2018 White Elephant award for best direction from the Russian Cinematographers Union.

The prize was announced on January 11.

Leto tells the story of the relationship between a young Viktor Tsoi, later a co-founder of the Soviet rock group Kino, and Maik Naumenko, the leader of the band Zoopark.

Serebrennikov worked on the film while he was under house arrest while facing charges of embezzling some 130 million rubles ($1.9 million) of state-grant funding. He was arrested in August 2017.

Serebrennikov and the other defendants in the case deny any wrongdoing. Dozens of Russian and international cultural figures have expressed support for Serebrennikov and have urged that the case against him be dismissed.

In December, the Russian Association of Theater Critics named Serebrennikov its "person of the year."

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG