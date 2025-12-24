Energy, Civilian Infrastructure Hit In Overnight Russian Strikes On Ukraine

Russian forces launched one of their largest drone assaults in weeks overnight, striking multiple regions across Ukraine and inflicting more damage to the country’s energy network.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia deployed 116 attack drones early on December 24, nearly 90 of which were Iranian-made Shahed models. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 60 drones, while 48 managed to hit targets in 19 locations, the military said.

Intensifying Peace Talks

The attacks come as peace talks intensify, though sensitive issues in ‍a future peace deal with Russia, such as control of territory, remain unresolved.

In Zaporizhzhya, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, at least four people were injured in a separate series of nighttime strikes that included three air raids, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attacks damaged 13 apartment buildings, blowing out windows, balconies, and loggias across several city blocks. The nuclear plant was not hit in the attacks.

A fire also broke out in a garage area covering about 50 square meters, while a nearby fire station, administrative buildings, a school, and several vehicles sustained blast damage, Ukraine’s emergency service reported.

Ukrainian Energy Grid Under Heavy Strain

A “significant number” of drones were directed at critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian Air Force added.

In Chernihiv city, local authorities reported damage in two districts, including residential buildings and educational facilities. One drone struck the technical floor of a nine-story apartment block late on December 23, shattering windows and damaging nearby cars, according to the city council.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said Russian forces also targeted energy infrastructure overnight, leading to new power outages in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

The ministry noted that the energy grid remains under heavy strain as crews continue repairing damage from previous large-scale missile and drone strikes this month.

Planned power restriction schedules for households and businesses remain in effect across all regions.

Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Russia has carried out more than 4,500 attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to government data.

The United Nations has warned that continued strikes on power and heating systems could pose severe humanitarian risks during the winter months, particularly for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and families with young children.