News
Enerhoatom Chief Warns Russian Forces May 'Worsen' Situation Caused By Dam Breach
The head of Ukraine's Enerhoatom nuclear generating company says he is concerned that Russian forces still occupying Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant may "worsen the situation even further" after last week's destruction of the Kakhovka dam that jeopardized water supplies and put Europe's largest nuclear station in peril.
Petro Kotin, president of Enerhoatom, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on June 12 that the water level in the Kakhovka water reservoir has fallen to the so-called dead mark -- 13.3 meters -- where "technically it is no longer possible to secure water flow for the cooling pond at the nuclear power station."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
While the situation "is not dangerous," Kotin said the Russian forces remaining at the nuclear plant "can commit any other crime to worsen the situation even further, which is my main concern."
"The only way to reach complete security and safety at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is to de-occupy, demilitarize the facility, and hand it back under the control of its legitimate operator: Enerhoatom," Kotin added.
The dam, part of a major water system in Ukraine that provides fresh water, transportation, and irrigation for hundreds of thousands, was breached last week, flooding large swathes of land and forcing many from their homes amid Russia's war against Ukraine, which has accused Moscow of destroying the dam.
Russia has put the blame on Kyiv for the disaster.
The Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River also forms a reservoir that provides the cooling water for the nuclear power station located about 150 kilometers upstream. The plant's reactors have been shut down, but they still need water to keep them cool and prevent a nuclear disaster.
The dam has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi said earlier on June 12 that he is en route to Ukraine where he'll meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and present an assistance program for the "catastrophic" flooding sparked by the breach of the dam.
He said he's also heading to the Zaporizhzhya plant to assess the situation and to conduct a rotation of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya "with a strengthened team" in the wake of the incident.
More News
Romanian Prime Minister Transfer Moves Forward Following Settlement Of Teacher Strike
BUCHAREST -- Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on June 12 submitted his resignation as part of a scheduled plan to swap premiers following the 2020 parliamentary elections that left the two leading parties with near-equal strength.
Ciuca, of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will step aside for coalition partner Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a move delayed for three weeks due to the nation’s teacher strike, which appeared to be settled on June 12.
Catalin Predoiu will serve as interim prime minister until Ciolacu is able to form a government. Predoiu was a former justice minister who had previously served as an interim prime minister for three days in February 2012.
The PNL and PSD had agreed that the PSD would replace the PNL at the helm of government at the halfway point of the term. The next parliamentary election is scheduled for late 2024.
But the switch was delayed by three weeks due to a teacher strike in the country, with Ciolacu saying he did not want to take office before an agreement was reached with the teachers’ unions.
On June 12, the unions accepted a government offer for an average 25 percent salary increase.
"Considering that this conflict in the education sector has been ended, today the moment has come when I am ending my activity as prime minister of Romania," Ciuca said.
Ciolacu's resignation from the leadership of the Senate -- a post that Ciuca will assume -- the allegation of ministries, and the installation of the government is expected to take place at the end of the week.
Ciolacu hailed the smooth transfer of power and congratulated the coalition partner for "keeping its word" over the deal, which stipulated the change at the midway point of the term.
The main ministries that are the subject of negotiations include the Transport and Development ministries, which will finalize in 2024 multiple projects with electoral impact in local and county communities.
The Finance, Environment, Energy, Interior, European Funds, and Justice ministries are also the subject of discussion.
With reporting by dpa
UN Chief Concerned Russia Will Quit Black Sea Grain Deal In July
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on June 12 he is concerned that Russia will on July 17 quit a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Moscow has been threatening to walk away from the deal known as the Black Sea grain initiative -- brokered by the UN and Turkey last year -- if obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer shipments are not removed. "I am concerned, and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative," Guterres told reporters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Puts Eight Teachers On Trial Amid Pressure On Educators Over Protests
Eight Iranian teachers have been put on trial at the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the southern city of Shiraz for participating in union protests, part of a plan, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says, aimed at pressuring on educators unhappy with working conditions.
Ramin Safarnia, a judiciary lawyer, identified the eight protesting teachers on trial as Iraj Rahnama, Mojgan Bagheri, Zahra Esfandiari, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, Asghar Amirzadegan, Afshin Razmjoo, and Abdolreza Amiri. They face charges of assembly and collusion against the national security.
Safarnia added that he, another lawyer, and the protesting teachers have presented their defense at the court hearing.
The teachers were among those detained by the Islamic republic's security forces following several widespread protest gatherings in front of the Fars Province Department of Education last year. They were later released on bail pending trial.
Meanwhile, Asghar Amirzadegan, who previously had been arrested twice for his union activities, was summoned to the judiciary of Firoozabad city and transferred to prison to serve a previously suspended sentence.
In a statement released on June 11, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council condemned the security and judicial confrontations with teachers. It also expressed disappointment that whenever the shortcomings of the country's educational system are outlined to officials, teachers are subjected to various forms of harassment by security agencies.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistani Authorities Order Evacuations Along Arabian Sea Coast As Cyclone Approaches
Authorities in Pakistan on June 12 began evacuating tens of thousands of people who are at “high risk” of an approaching cyclone that is expected to bring high winds along the coastline of the Arabian Sea regions of Pakistan and India. Sindh Province officials said more than 9,000 families in some coastal communities were being moved to safer areas farther inland as the cyclone -- expected to reach land later this week -- approaches. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Says Poland's Farmer Subsidies Not in Line With WTO Rules
The subsidies that Poland has given to its farmers in response to a surge in grain exports from Ukraine aren't in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said on June 12. The Polish government approved $2.4 billion in aid for Polish agriculture earlier this year to help farmers compete with a glut of grains from Ukraine that had built up in Poland and other Eastern European countries. Poland has been one of the strongest supporters of Kyiv following Russia's 2022 invasion. However, the grains issue has caused tension for the Polish government, which relies on support from rural constituencies. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Moscow Police Detain Chechen 'Victim of Domestic Violence' On Her Way Out Of Russia
Police have detained a 19-year-old Chechen woman at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport while she was on her way out of Russia to escape domestic violence, rights defenders told RFE/RL on June 12.
According to Sofia Rusova of the Center for Defense from Domestic Violence, Selima Ismailova lived with her family in Germany for several years but later was sent to her relatives in Chechnya, where she was regularly abused.
The founder of the Marem human rights project, Svetlana Anokhina, told RFE/RL that in 2021, Ismailova's father visited her in the Chechen city of Achkhoi-Martan and severely beat her.
Anokhina added that Marem helped Ismailova flee Chechnya for Moscow and provided her with a shelter in the Russian capital, where the woman stayed for some time before she planned to fly from Russia to an unspecified country.
Rusova told RFE/RL that police at Vnukovo Airport refused to hand Ismailova to her lawyers, saying that they are waiting for law enforcement officers from Chechnya to collect Ismailova, who is allegedly wanted in Chechnya for a theft.
Human right defenders have said for some time that relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually thefts, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including honor killings, if they are forced to return.
Local authorities usually take the side of the accused abusers.
Last October, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August 2022, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
In 2021, two victims of domestic violence in Daghestan were forcibly taken from a shelter in Tatarstan and brought back to their homes against their will.
Also in 2021, a police officer rushed into a shelter in the capital of Daghestan, Makhachkala, and forcibly took away a Chechen woman, Khalimat Taramova, who had fled Chechnya with the intention of living with her girlfriend.
- By dpa
Taliban Calls For Strict Ban On Music At Kabul Wedding Halls
The Taliban's religious police have called again on wedding hall owners in Kabul to refrain from playing music and activities that contradict its Islamic rulings for weddings or similar events. Owners of the halls have been told to strictly adhere to the rulings set by the government, authorities said on June 11. Last year, the Taliban advised business owners to avoid music, but the ruling wasn't enforced everywhere. The Taliban considers music to be against the teachings of Islam. Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, many artists and musicians left Afghanistan and sought asylum in Western countries.
Zelenskiy Signs Decree On Moving Victory Day From May 9 To May 8
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a bill approved by lawmakers last month to set May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, instead of the Soviet-inherited celebrations of Victory Day on May 9. Most European countries celebrate Victory in Europe Day on May 8 to mark the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in 1945. The day was celebrated on May 9 in the Soviet Union because the surrender treaty was signed late at night on May 8 in Berlin, but because of time zones it was already May 9 further east. May 9 will be a working day in Ukraine but marked as the Day of Europe.
Think Tanks Say Nuclear Arsenals Expanded, Modernized Last Year
Nuclear-armed states have continued to expand and modernize their atomic arsenals amid a deterioration of the world's geopolitical situation, investing huge sums of money diverted from other development goals, an influential think tank said in a report published on June 12.
While the total number of the nuclear warheads dipped year-on-year from 12,710 to 12,512, the number of nuclear weapons ready for use at the start of this year -- 9,576, accounting for about two-thirds of the total --grew last year by 86, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.
The report said that several of the nine nuclear-armed states -- the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel -- deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems last year.
As a matter of official policy, Israel has declined to comment on whether or not it possesses nuclear weapons.
Separately, a report also published on June 12 by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said the nine nuclear-armed states spent a total of $82.9 billion on nuclear weapons last year, with the United States alone accounting for more than half of the amount ($43.7 billion). Russia and China were the second- and third-ranked nuclear spenders with $11.7 billion and $9.6 billion in expenditures, respectively.
Russia and the United States together account for more than 90 percent of all the world's nuclear weapons, SIPRI said, adding that transparency about both countries' nuclear weapons declined since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
China has also substantially increased the number of nuclear warheads that it possesses -- from 350 to 410 year-on-year, SIPRI said.
After many years of a slow decline in the number of nuclear weapons, SIPRI said the trend is reversing.
"The big picture is we've had over 30 years of the number of nuclear warheads coming down, and we see that process coming to an end now," SIPRI Director Dan Smith told French news agency AFP.
With reporting by AFP
IAEA Chief En Route To Ukraine With Assistance Plan For Dam Breach, To Assess Zaporizhzhya Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi says he is en route to Ukraine where he'll meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and present an assistance program for "catastrophic" flooding in the country sparked by last week's breach of the Kakhovka dam. "I will assess the situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," he added in a tweet on June 12. The plant is upstream from the dam and faces a potential water shortage as the downstream breach drains water levels. To read Grossi's tweet, click here.
Siberian Journalist Ponomarenko Leads Anti-War Group Receiving 2023 Nemtsov Award
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko leads a group of five people -- all of whom are currently in jail for voicing their opposition to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- to be awarded this year's Boris Nemtsov Award for their "brave defense of democratic rights and freedoms."
The Boris Nemtsov Foundation announced the decision on June 12 saying it "considers it important to draw attention to the fate of such people."
Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Four other political prisoners -- Nikita Tushkanov from the Komi Republic, Mikhail Simonov from Voronezh, Maksim Lypkan from Moscow, and Vladimir Rumyantsev from Vologda -- were also named as recipients of the prize for 2023.
All the five were handed prison terms for speaking out against Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
“If there is a word to describe all these people it will be 'conscience,'" Nemtsov's daughter, Zhanna Nemtsova, who is the foundation's co-founder. "And the second word, surely, will be 'courage.'"
The foundation was established in 2016 in Boris Nemtsov's name to honor the outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin who was gunned down near the Kremlin in February 2015.
In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was named a recipient of the award for his leadership in Ukraine's efforts to stand against Russian invasion launched in February last year.
"I believe there are many Russians opposing the Russian government’s policies and the war, and we must keep them in our thoughts and discussions," Nemtsova said.
"This year's award is dedicated to them. We must not forget individual stories. I recall the protest by eight Soviet dissidents on Red Square against the invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 -- a story known worldwide. The same recognition and support should extend to these people -- not even dissidents per se -- who protest now in Russia against the war."
Tajik Children's Ombudsman Concerned Over Teen Suicides
Tajikistan's Children's Ombudsman's Office said in its annual report on June 11 that 69 people younger than 18, including four with psychiatric conditions, committed suicide in the Central Asian country in 2022. Although the number is one-quarter the number of suicides among teenagers in 2021, the situation remains worrisome, the report concludes. Four people were brought to justice for actions that led to a child's suicide, it said. There have been many cases of young women killing themselves and their children because of domestic violence in Tajikistan in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Eight Belarusian Journalists Detained On Extemism Charge Amid Crackdown
Police in the southeastern Belarusian city of Svetlahorsk detained eight journalists of the Ranak television channel on June 12 for extremism as a crackdown on independent journalists and democratic institutions continues. It remains unclear what the charge stems from, though media reports say it may be related to the journalists being members of the Svetlik Svetlahorsk online group on the Odnolkassniki social network. However, the online group has never been declared extremist. Other reports say the charges could be linked to a report about a deadly explosion at the city's Central railway station. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Activist Wanted For Extremism Arrested In Kyrgyzstan
The Birinchi Mai district court in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, said on June 12 that it had ordered Russian activist Alyona Krylova, who is wanted in Russia on an extremism charge, be held in police custody until July 4. Krylova, former spokeswoman of the For Human Rights movement in Russia, was detained in Bishkek on June 4. She used to be a member of the Left Resistance group that has been labeled as extremist in Russia. Russian investigators accuse Krylova and five other members of the Left Resistance of "discrediting the authorities and provoking clashes with police." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Romanian Teachers To End Three-Week Strike If New Teachers Included In Deal
Romanian schoolteachers say they will end their three-week strike over pay if the government includes new teachers in emergency legislation to raise salaries. The government agreed to raise salaries by 25 percent beginning this month and give them an EU-funded annual bonus of $325 until 2027. Unions had demanded new teachers, who currently earn $520 monthly -- slightly more than half the average salary of $980 -- get a 31 percent raise. Union leaders said if the emergency decree to be issued on June 12 does not include new teachers in the raise, they will resume the strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Witnesses Say Iranian Security Agents Shot Relative Dead At Protester's Grave
Eyewitnesses say a relative of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old who died during nationwide protests, was shot and killed by Iranian security agents following a confrontation at Pirfalak's burial site in the village of Parchestan, Izeh.
Accounts from those present and videos shared on social media appear to show Pouya Molaeirad, a relative of Pirfalak's mother, being shot on June 11 during a memorial service.
They added that following the incident, Molaeirad's body was transferred to the morgue of Izeh Martyrs Hospital, where family members were confronted by security forces.
Iranian officials, through state media, claimed law enforcement was attacked by a vehicle and responded by shooting at the attacker. However, social media users and relatives of Pouya Molaeirad dispute this account.
Pirfalak was one of several Izeh residents killed when government forces opened fire on protesters in Izeh city on the evening of November 16, 2022. Following the shootings, Kian's father, Meysam Pirfalak, was severely injured and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Government officials labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted these claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
The incident on June 11 occurred amid a heavy security presence in Izeh as the city prepared for a memorial service for Pirfalak. Some observers have suggested that security officers have been trying to scare people away from attending the service by creating tension and conflict.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the deceased through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Independent Media Hold Fundraising Marathon On Russia Day
Several independent media outlets in Russia are holding a marathon event on June 12, which is commemorated as Russia Day in the country, to raise funds to support political prisoners and Russian citizens who openly condemn Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The organizers of the marathon said they wanted to show that not all Russians support Moscow's aggression against its neighbor. The event started at 9 a.m. in Moscow and is expected to last until 10 p.m. Russia Day is a national holiday marking the then-Soviet republic's declaration of state sovereignty in 1990. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Chechen Akhmat Military Unit Signs Contract With Russian Defense Ministry
The Akhmat military unit of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, signed a contract with Russia's Defense Ministry on June 12. The move comes two days after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered all "volunteers units" involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine to sign such contracts by July 1. The leader of the private Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said he will not sign such a contract. In recent days, Kadyrov's associates and Prigozhin have publicly exchanged accusations as Prigozhin continued to accuse the Defense Ministry of corruption and unprofessionalism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Mourns 14 Forest Rangers Killed By Wildfire
Kazakhstan is mourning the deaths of 14 forest rangers who were killed by wildfires in the northeastern region of Abai last week. Flags were at half-mast and all entertainment programs and TV shows were suspended on June 12. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev awarded the deceased, who died while extinguishing the wildfires, with the Qurmet Order (Order of Honor) posthumously. Toqaev has already replaced the emergencies minister and officially reprimanded the region's governor, Nurlan Urankhaev, for their inadequate reaction to the wildfires that covered the area of some 60 hectares. A probe has been launched into the deaths. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iran Says Prisoner Exchange With U.S. Could Happen Soon
Iran and the United States could exchange prisoners soon if Washington shows goodwill, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on June 12, a day after Iran's supreme leader signaled the possibility of reaching a nuclear agreement with the West. "Regarding the issue of exchanging prisoners with America...negotiations are ongoing through mediators.... If the other party shows the same seriousness and goodwill, this can happen in the near future," Nasser Kanaani said in a televised weekly news conference. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
North Korea's Kim Vows To 'Hold Hands' With Putin For Strategic Cooperation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster strategic cooperation, state media KCNA reported on June 12. Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia's national day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying "full support and solidarity." "Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory," Kim said in the message published by KCNA. An isolated communist dictatorship, North Korea has sought to forge closer ties with the Kremlin and backed Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fierce Fighting Under Way As Ukraine Says It Retakes Some Territory In Donetsk
Ukraine says it has liberated a fourth settlement in the eastern region of Donetsk and made further advances in Bakhmut amid heavy fighting as Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russia appears to be kicking into gear.
"The national flag is flying over [the village of] Storozhove again, and this will be the case with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land," Ukrainian forces' press center reported on June 12 in a message accompanied by a video showing Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the village.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine on June 11 said three Donetsk region villages -- Makarivka, Neskuchne, and Blahodatne -- had been retaken by Kyiv's forces. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
Separately on June 12, a group called the Zaporizhzhya Separate Territorial Defense Brigade said it had freed the village of Novodarivka in the southern region more than a week ago.
"On June 4, 2023, as part of a defense operation, the village of Novodarivka was liberated from the occupiers by the joint actions of the mechanized unit and the combined unit of the Zaporizhzhya Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. Numerous attempts by the enemy to return the settlement under their control that lasted for several days were unsuccessful," the group said on Facebook.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry has not officially confirmed the group's claim.
In the Bakhmut area, the Ukrainian military has managed to advance up to 700 meters, while the Russian Army suffered losses, Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, told Ukrainian state television on June 12.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the previous day that Ukrainian forces continued to make advances in the Bakhmut area.
The Donetsk city of Bakhmut was the scene of the longest and fiercest battle for the control of the Donbas, where Ukraine had put up fierce resistance for several months before recently going on the offensive.
Earlier on June 12, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said heavy fighting had been taking place over the past day in Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It reported a total of 25 combat clashes over that period of time in the area.
A resident of Avdiyivka was killed as a result of shelling by Russian troops, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on June 12.
Russia, for its part, has claimed it has repelled Ukrainian attacks, recently posting photos of destroyed armored vehicles NATO had given to Ukraine.
On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the long-expected counteroffensive had begun.
"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelenskiy said.
However, Ukrainian forces moving in that direction have yet to reach the heavily fortified Russian lines, which are located about 10 kilometers south of the current fighting, military experts say.
There have been reports of heavy casualties on both sides since the counteroffensive began.
Many analysts have speculated that Ukraine will seek to move southeast toward Mariupol, an industrial city on the Azov Sea, in order to cut off and encircle Russian forces to the west.
Elsewhere, Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on June 12 that Russia and Ukraine had exchanged an almost equal number of prisoners of war.
Russia released 95 Ukrainian prisoners, while Ukraine released 94 Russian prisoners, Yermak said on Telegram, adding that the Ukrainians freed included some captured in Mariupol, including some defenders of the Azovstal plant, some who were taken prisoner near the Chernobyl nuclear plant, and some who fell into captivity on Snake Island in the Black Sea in the first months of the war.
Ukraine's counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction to flood Kherson region in the south and slow down its counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel late on June 11 that about 4,000 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas in Kherson.
Zelenskiy added that dozens of towns and villages remained flooded, and "the worst situation, as before, is in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, from where volunteers are helping to evacuate Ukrainians under fire from the occupiers."
"Russian terrorists continue to fire at evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats on which people are being taken away," Zelenskiy said, adding that Russian fire had killed three civilians in Kherson over the past day in the area, and wounded 10.
Russia, which gained control of the dam shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has steadfastly rejected the accusations.
The United Nations has warned of catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.
The destruction of the dam has sparked concerns about the safety of the nearby Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's largest. But Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strylets said on June 12 that the water levels in the plant's cooling ponds were stable and sufficiently high. "The situation is now under control," Strylets told Ukrainian television.
His statement came ahead of a visit that Rafael Grossi, the chief of the UN's nuclear agency, the IAEA, is due to begin at the Zaporizhzhya plant on June 13.
On June 11, the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces had blown up another dam, in Zaporizhzhya region, near the village of Novodarivka.
The destruction of the dam "led to the flooding on both banks of the Mokri Yaliy River," military spokesman Valeriy Shershen said.
He said the incident did not affect the Ukrainian military operations in the area. The information could not be independently confirmed immediately.
With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, and AP
Pakistan PM Says First Discounted Russian Crude-Oil Cargo Arrives In Karachi
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow has arrived in Karachi. "Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow," Sharif tweeted late on June 11. "This is the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russian Federation," he added. The discounted crude offers a relief to Pakistan, which is facing a payments crisis and is at risk of defaulting on its debt. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
NATO Begins Unprecedented Air Drill In 'Show Of Strength'
NATO will begin the largest air-force-deployment exercise in Europe in the alliance's history on June 12 in a display of unity toward partners and potential threats such as Russia. The German-led Air Defender 23 will run until June 23 and include some 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner countries including Japan and Sweden, which is bidding to join the alliance. Up to 10,000 personnel will participate in the drills intended to boost interoperability and preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the case of an attack on cities, airports, or sea ports within NATO territory.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
U.S. Ex-General Says Russia Benefits From Dam Blast, Putin 'Likely' To Use Nuclear Weapons Rather Than Lose In Ukraine2
Ukraine Says It Retook Two Villages As Counteroffensive Gathers Steam3
Ukraine Goes On The Offensive, Trying To Turn The Tide Of Battle -- Once And For All4
Ukrainian Forces Storm Russian Trenches North Of Bakhmut5
The Ukrainian Cities Obliterated In Russia's Self-Proclaimed 'Liberation'6
'Putin Is Not In Control': Photos Show Widespread Destruction In Russia's Belgorod Region7
Russian Officer Accuses Wagner Group Of Abductions, Torture Of Russian Military Personnel8
Ukrainian Military Says Forces Making Advances In Bakhmut Area9
Wagner Chief Refuses To Obey Decree In Latest Spat With Russian Defense Minister10
Disenchanted Russian Emigre In Kazakhstan To Seek New Life Elsewhere
Subscribe