Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived for a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, on May 20. After a meeting with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the country's tripartite presidency, Erdogan was welcomed by Turkish supporters chanting, "The leader is here!" Later, Erdogan addressed supporters at a rally organized in the run-up to Turkey's snap presidential and parliamentary votes scheduled for June 24.