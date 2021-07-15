Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat After Moscow Accuses Consul Of Spying

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry has expelled a Russian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move against Moscow.

“The step was taken in line with international diplomatic customs and the principle of reciprocity as a response to the expulsion of an Estonian consul from Russia,” the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 15.

Last week, Russia briefly detained the Estonian consul in St. Petersburg, Mart Latte, and subsequently declared him persona non grata for allegedly receiving classified documents.

Estonia called the incident a “set up” and "unlawful and provocative."

Russia's relations with the West, including the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, have been tense in recent years over a host of actions by Moscow, including aggression against its neighbors, election interference, state-sponsored hacking, and human rights abuses at home.

The Kremlin has already expelled Estonian diplomats twice this year, both in retaliation for Estonia’s expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"Estonia remains interested in neighbourly and constructive relations," the Foreign Ministry said in the statement. "It is still regrettable that Russia has taken an unfriendly line in its communication with the European Union and member states."

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG