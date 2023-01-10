News
Estonia Announces Plan To Seize Russian Assets And Deliver Them To Ukraine
Estonia wants to outline a plan by the end of January for seizing some $21.4 million of Russian assets and delivering them under European Union sanctions to Ukraine. Estonian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mihkel Tamm said on January 10 that the Baltic state had started working on the proposal last month. The announcement comes as the European Commission is developing a bloc-wide arrangement to deal with $322 billion in Russian central-bank reserves and billions in frozen assets of Russian nationals sanctioned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from Bloomberg, click here.
More News
RFE/RL Opens Office In Lithuania For Belarusian, Russian News Coverage
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty opened its new office in the Lithuanian capital on January 10 in what the U.S. Congress-funded broadcaster called its "latest step in a comprehensive strategy to counter pervasive Russian disinformation and reach new audiences with trusted, independent news and information."
The Vilnius facilities are slated to host journalists exiled from neighboring Belarus since Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime raided and sealed off RFE/RL's Minsk bureau in mid-2021, nearly a year after a flawed presidential election that the beleaguered opposition said was rigged sparked unprecedented street protests.
Lukashenka then designated RFE/RL as an "extremist organization," effectively criminalizing both its reporting and the following of its news coverage.
The broadcaster noted in its statement on the launch of the Vilnius office that two of its journalists, Igar Losik and Andrey Kuznechyk, "remain unjustly imprisoned by the Lukashenka regime."
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Lithuanian parliamentary speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and the U.S. Ambassador Robert Gilchrist were expected to join RFE/RL President Jamie Fly at an event to mark the opening.
In a statement, Fly thanked Nauseda and Lithuania's government for their "steadfast support of RFE/RL’s mission."
"Our new Vilnius office is a testament to RFE/RL's decades-long partnership with the Lithuanian people," Fly said. "It will allow us to provide our audiences in Belarus with accurate and truthful news. I am immensely proud of our journalists who have sacrificed so much to carry out this mission and who have now found a safe haven in Lithuania.”
The Vilnius office will also house staff of Current Time, a 24-hour Russian-language video platform to counter "Kremlin and other state propaganda," the company said.
Iran Confirms Belgian Aid Worker Sentenced To 28-Year Prison Term On Spying Charges
An Iranian news agency has confirmed that a 28-year prison sentence has been handed down against a Belgian aid worker detained in Iran, adding that Olivier Vandecasteele will also receive 74 lashes, according to Reuters. Belgian officials and Vandecasteele's family said in December that he had been convicted of spying, conspiring with the United States against Iran, and money laundering. Vandecasteele has rejected the charges as false, and Brussels called them "fabricated."
Divisive Influencer Tate Appeals Detention In Romanian Court
The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs early on January 10 to appeal a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. Tate, a 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen, was initially detained on December 29 along with his brother, Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian women are also in custody. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Doctors Urge Putin 'To Stop Torturing' Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny
A group of Russian doctors have published an open letter urging President Vladimir Putin "to stop torturing" jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is now in punitive solitary confinement for the 10th time since August.
The letter, signed by 39 physicians and published by the Meduza news website on January 10, says Navalny’s state of health is worsening and that the refusal by officials at the penal colony where he is incarcerated to pass medicine on to him is threatening his life.
"It is obvious from the medical point of view that Aleksei Navalny does not receive medical assistance on the level required, and his placement in solitary confinement is worsening his state of health," the letter says, adding that Navalny needs to be examined by doctors from medical institutions outside the penal colony and, if need be, transferred to a regular hospital for treatment.
Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said on January 10 that his client needs medical assistance at the moment as he is coughing and has a fever.
Navalny is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at Penal Colony No. 6 in the region of Vladimir, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
He was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs identified as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed Putin for the poison attack, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny, one of Putin's most vocal critics, was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Kyrgyz Police Briefly Detain Dozens Of Supporters Of Those Jailed For Border-Deal Protest
BISHKEK -- Police in Bishkek have dispersed and briefly detained dozens of supporters and relatives of 26 Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested last year for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan.
Police forced the men and women onto buses and took them to police stations while they were holding a rally near Bishkek's Gorky Park on January 10 demanding the release of the jailed politicians and activists.
Several journalists who covered the rally-- including a reporter for RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service -- were detained along with the demonstrators, but released shortly afterwards. Others were released hours later.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 26 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal which saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, comprising 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which was more than three decades in the making.
Seventeen of those detained have been on a hunger strike for a week.
In November, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations signed the controversial deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced To Five Years, Faces More Charges
Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hasemi Rafsanjani, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Tehran and faces further charges for her activism and comments slamming authorities for their brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Hashemi's lawyer, Neda Shams, wrote on Twitter on January 9 that "the verdict is not final."
"My client is still in prison and there are other cases against her," she added.
Shams did not give any details on the charges Hashemi was sentenced for, nor on the cases still outstanding against her.
Hashemi, a former lawmaker and women’s rights advocate whose father was one of the founding fathers of the clerical establishment, was arrested in September and the hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on September 27 that she was arrested by security forces in east Tehran for “inciting riots.”
Before her arrest, Hashemi had said that authorities were referring to the protests over Amini's death while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law as “riots” and “sedition” in order to suppress them.
She also said the demands raised in the protests -- for more freedoms and rights -- are different from recent demonstrations that have focused on the deteriorating economy, which has been crushed by crippling U.S. sanctions.
Since then, the protests have continued nationwide in what some analysts say is the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities have responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Hashemi has been highly critical of the government in the past, including on the popular app Clubhouse where her appearances have attracted thousands of listeners. During the 2020 presidential vote, which brought hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to power, she was among those calling for a boycott.
Hashemi has been arrested and jailed several times in the past, including briefly in the 2009 crackdown on mass protests over the disputed presidential vote in which widescale corruption was alleged by the opposition.
In 2012, she was given a six-month jail term for "spreading propaganda against the system.”
Iran 'Weaponizing' Death Penalty To Frighten Public, Says UN
Tehran is weaponizing the death penalty to punish individuals taking part in protests in order to strike fear into the Iranian population and stamp out dissent, the UN human rights chief said on January 10. "The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights -- such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations -- amounts to state sanctioned killing," Volker Turk said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Belarusian Authorities To Abolish Latin Transliteration Of Geographic Locations
Belarusian authorities have decided to give up transliterating geographic names in Latin. A letter by the chief of the presidential office dated December 21 appeared on the Internet on January 10 saying that the decision was made to stop using the Latin variant of the language on signs and objects. The historic Latin-based alphabet was used by Belarusians from the 16th century until the 1930s. In 2014, that variant of the alphabet, along with Cyrillic, started being used in Belarus to mark structures and places. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Pashinian Says No CSTO Drill In Armenia This Year Amid Security Concerns
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says the country will not host drills this year for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) given current security concerns and questions about support from the Russia-led alliance. "The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has already informed the CSTO joint headquarters in writing that we do not consider it appropriate to conduct such military exercises in the Republic of Armenia in this situation," Pashinian told reporters on January 10. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Russia Works On Measures To Curb Discounts On Its Oil Prices
The Russian Energy Ministry said on January 10 that it has been working on additional measures to limit discounts to international benchmarks on Russian oil prices, after the West imposed price caps. Russia's oil and gas sales account for almost half of the country's state budget revenue. President Vladimir Putin last month signed a decree that banned the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NATO, EU Pledge Closer Cooperation As Russian Official Says Fight Is Now Against West
Officials from the European Union and NATO have agreed to "strengthen" their cooperation on security and in support of Ukraine as it battles to repel Russia's invasion.
The Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation, signed in Brussels on January 10, aims to improve collaboration and to protect critical infrastructure, as well as addressing the security implications posed by climate change, the space race, and foreign interference and disinformation campaigns, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
"We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union and we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine," he told a news conference.
"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin wanted to take Ukraine in a few days and to divide us. On both counts, he has clearly failed," he added.
Since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last February, the Western security alliance and the EU have poured billions of dollars into Ukraine to support Kyiv's efforts to defend the country.
The invasion has triggered broader security concerns across Europe, pushing Finland and Sweden to rush to join NATO. Meanwhile, millions of Ukrainians have poured into the bloc as they flee the fighting, posing a further challenge to Europe.
"We are determined to take the partnership between NATO and the EU to the next level," Stoltenberg said.
Earlier on January 10, one of Putin's closest allies, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, said the battle was not between Kyiv and Moscow, but NATO and Moscow with the West trying to tear Russia apart and "erase" it from the political map of the world.
Patruschev made the comments in an interview with the Argumenti i Fakti weekly newspaper in Moscow.
With reporting by Reuters
Exiled Independent Russian TV Channel Dozhd Gets Dutch Broadcast License As 'TV Rain'
The independent Russian-language Dozhd TV channel, which was suspended in Russia over its war coverage and then yanked by Latvian authorities in December, has been given a license to broadcast in the Netherlands, according to editor in chief Tikhon Dzyadko.
Dzyadko announced the approval on the Plushev Telegram channel run by a prominent independent Russian journalist but did not elaborate.
The Dutch Media Authority's statement confirming the granting of the license was dated December 22.
It said simply "The Media Authority grants permission to TVR Studios BV as a commercial media institution to provide a commercial television broadcasting service via a program channel called TV Rain."
Dozhd TV had faced unexpected obstacles since its suspension by Russian authorities in March over its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow ruthlessly censors including punishments for criticism of its conduct or even calling it anything but a "special military operation" as opposed to a war.
After its relocation to the Baltics, Latvia's electronic media authority revoked Dozhd's broadcasting license last month.
Latvian National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) head Ivars Abolins said on December 6 that the pending cutoff was imposed "in connection with the threat to national security and public order."
On December 2, Dozhd was fined 10,000 euros ($10,468) for using a map of Russia with Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea on it and calling Russian armed forces invading Ukraine "our army."
The same day, Latvia's state security service said it had launched an investigation in connection with statements "which raise suspicions about the assistance provided by this TV channel to the soldiers of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine."
More than 60 media outlets and independent journalists broadcasting and writing in Russian, including many based in Latvia, subsequently expressed support for Dozhd.
The Latvia-based Meduza news website published the letter of support, saying "these violations pose a 'national security threat' are unconvincing," and that the television channel's position against Russia's war in Ukraine is "obvious" as it is critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies.
The letter called Dozhd's "significance in countering Russian state propaganda...colossal," adding, "Roaring about 'national security' conceals what is actually a heavy blow to free speech and ultimately to European security as well."
Dozhd said via Twitter earlier that the move was "unfair and absurd" and vowed to continue to operate its YouTube channel.
U.S. Repeats Call For Reopening Lachin Corridor To Armenia, Blockaded By Azerbaijan
The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has added its voice to calls for the immediate reopening of Nagorno-Karabakh’s land link with Armenia, which has been blocked by Azerbaijan for the past month.
The so-called Lachin Corridor allows supplies from Armenia to reach the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in the mountainous enclave, and has been policed by Russian peacekeepers since late 2020.
In a written statement to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, the U.S. Embassy reiterated previous warnings by the U.S. State Department that the Azerbaijani blockade “sets back the peace process and undermines international confidence.”
The U.S. diplomatic mission also said the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is trying to address “the needs of displaced persons in Armenia.” It did not elaborate.
Government-backed Azerbaijani protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists have blocked a section of the sole road connecting Karabakh to Armenia since December 12 and are demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect “illegal” ore mines in Karabakh. Some activists have also called for the Russian peacekeepers to be replaced with an international force.
The authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert have rejected those demands as a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani war over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.
That cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.
Citing the continuing blockade, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan refused to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on December 23 for talks that were due to be hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The Kremlin on December 29 expressed "concern" about rising tensions but said talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides would continue.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said it is leading the talks on the resumption of full traffic along the Lachin Corridor.
Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, tweeted over the weekend that the closure was "creating a grave humanitarian situation."
He thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for providing "critical aid" but urged Azerbaijan and Russia "to restore access immediately."
Members of the National-Democratic Pole (NDP), an extra-parliamentary bloc comprised of several fringe groups that claim to be a pro-Western political force in Armenia, allege that Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh are colluding with Azerbaijan and Turkey to keep the only road linking the region with Armenia blocked.
NDP activists have called for the Russian peacekeeping forces to be replaced with an international force and urged Armenia to quit the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led defense bloc comprised of six former Soviet nations, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Azerbaijan regained all of the adjacent districts and seized some territory of Nagorno-Karabakh during the 2020 war in which close to 7,000 people were killed on both sides.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Russia's Khabarovsk Airport Closes Temporarily After Landing Incident, Says Airline
Russia's Khabarovsk Airport was closed temporarily on January 10 after an aircraft of Khabarovsk Airlines suffered a burst tire on landing, the carrier said. Preparations to evacuate passengers of the aircraft were under way, the airline said on the Telegram messaging app. Later it said one runway at the airport had reopened.
Ending U.S. Aid To Ukraine Would Be Historic Mistake, Says American Senator
The United States would risk enabling the spread of extremism in Europe if it stopped providing support to Ukraine in its war with Russia, Senator Angus King (Independent-Maine) said on January 9 in the wake of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week in Kyiv. King said he came back more certain that U.S. aid to Ukraine is vital. The United States should continue supporting Ukraine until Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of power, King said. Failure to continue supporting Ukraine would be akin to Western nations’ failure to combat the rise of Germany in the 1930s, King said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
In Ukraine, Focus On 'Hot Spot' Of Soledar Amid 'Fierce' Russian Tactical Attacks
Ukraine's military said early on January 10 that it conducted air strikes overnight on unspecified Russian positions and antiaircraft missile systems, while fierce fighting continued in the small northeastern town of Soledar where Russian troops are said to be making tactical advances over the past four days.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian General Staff also said the Russian military is waging offensive operations in the direction of several cities in the eastern Donetsk region, including Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Lyman and is seeking to improve its tactical position in the direction of Kupyan.
It said its forces shot down two unmanned enemy drones.
RFE/RL cannot corroborate specific battlefield and casualty claims.
But U.K. intelligence said in its daily assessment on January 10 that it believes Russia's "Soledar axis is likely an effort to envelop" the nearby city of Bakhmut from the north "and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication."
The British assessed that "in the last four days, Russian and [Vagner mercenary group] forces have made tactical advances" into the historic salt-mining town of Soledar "and are likely in control of most of the settlement."
They suggested that each side was "likely concerned" about the possible use by the enemy of 200 kilometers of disused tunnels from the Soledar mine running underneath the area.
The Ukrainian military previously said Russian forces redeployed to Soledar in northeastern Donetsk region after failing to take the larger nearby town of Bakhmut.
It said Russian troops started regrouping after Moscow unilaterally called a cease-fire in observance of Orthodox Christmas over the weekend.
Ukrainian troops continue to hold Soledar, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on January 9, saying reports that Russian troops had seized it were "fake."
"Soledar is the hottest spot, with virtually no infrastructure left, only fortifications and mines," he told Ukrainian television.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said after an unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar the enemy "regrouped, changed tactics, and launched a new, fierce attack."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the resilience of Ukraine's forces fighting off waves of attacks had helped the country win time and gain strength.
The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention either Soledar or Bakhmut in a regular media briefing on January 9. The ministry's comments focused on an alleged attack on a vocational school in Kramatorsk that it said killed scores of Ukrainian troops on January 7. But AP reporters who visited the scene could find no evidence of a major attack and local officials told them that no troops had been killed there.
Bakhmut and Soledar lie in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Putin claims to have annexed. Full control of it and the neighboring Luhansk region, the so-called Donbas, is Putin’s main priority at this stage in the war, analysts have said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Defendant Originally From Uzbekistan Goes On Trial In 2017 New York City Bike Path Killings
An Uzbek emigrant charged with killing eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago told an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and had hoped to kill more people, a prosecutor said on January 9 at the start of the man's trial. Prosecutor Alexander Li told the court that Sayfullo Saipov was to blame for the 2017 attack. Li said jurors will hear that Saipov hoped to win the favor of the Islamic State group after he immigrated legally in 2010. Saipov, 34, has pleaded not guilty. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
U.S. Says Iran May Be 'Contributing' To War Crimes In Ukraine
The United States said on January 9 that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes." While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. National-security adviser Jake Sullivan made the statement as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Members Of Russia Motorcycle Group Night Wolves Take Part In Republika Srpska Celebration Day
Members of the pro-Kremlin bikers club Night Wolves, known for their close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part on January 9 in a parade in Sarajevo to mark Republika Srpska Day.
About 20 members of the Russian motorcycle club took part in the parade, walking with about 2,000 participants, including policemen and student representatives of the institutions of the Republika Srpska.
The leader of the event said they were members of a club that has been awarded multiple times in Russia and called them promoters of Orthodox Christianity who advocate that the Republika Srpska "be strong and eternal like Mother Russia."
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives. They have visited on religious and secular holidays, and they also participated in the previous commemorations of Republika Srpska Day.
Bosnian Security Minister Selmo Cikotic had warned about the possible presence of members of radical and extremist groups.
Cikotic told RFE/RL on January 9 that intelligence data indicated that members of the Russian mercenary Vagner group and representatives of the Movement of Serbian Chetniks Ravne Gore would also attend. RFE/RL could not confirm the presence of members of either group at the commemoration on January 9.
A group of young men at the parade, however, were seen carrying flags that they said represented Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
January 9 is celebrated as Republika Srpska Day in the Bosnian entity, although the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina has twice declared the date unconstitutional.
The day marks the anniversary of the region's 1992 declaration of independence, which ignited the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.
Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, said during the events in eastern Sarajevo he was "especially proud" of the people who are prepared to defend Republika Srpska.
"We are not doing this out of spite but to show that we are ready to fight for our freedom," said Dodik.
Iranian Lawyer Charged After Reporting Client Was Tortured
An Iranian lawyer who reported on the torture of his client by security agents has been charged for saying so publicly.
The activist HRANA news agency reported on January 8 that Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani was released on bail after being summoned to a court in Karaj to hear the charges against him.
HRANA quoted an informed source as saying the Karaj prosecutor's complaint against the lawyer is because he said his client, Mohammad Hosseini, was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Mohammad Hosseini was arrested for his part in nationwide protests triggered by the death while in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Hosseini was hanged in prison on January 7 on charges of "waging war against God."
Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting Mohammad Hosseini told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession that he played a role in the killing of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he was unconscious and they injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
The case against Hosseini was rushed through three hearings within six days before the death sentence was handed down.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the same case was Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Last week, the Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi, and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident. Both were hanged in prison on January 7.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Killed In Plane Crash In Russia's Far North
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Region, north of the Arctic Circle, on January 9. Media reports quoted emergency officials as saying a private An-2 single-engine biplane crashed near the town of Karataika. There were 12 persons aboard, including two pilots. Accidents involving aging planes are common in Russia's Siberia and Far East. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Five Russian Citizens Stranded At Seoul Airport After Requests For Political Asylum Rejected
Five Russian citizens have been stranded at the Seoul airport after South Korean authorities rejected their requests for political asylum, local media reported on January 9. The five men fled Russia after they received conscription papers following Moscow's announcement of mobilization to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. They say they do not want to go to the war and kill Ukrainians. They now are living at the airport while awaiting a court ruling on their appeals against the decision to refuse their asylum requests. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Neurologist Tells Georgian Court Jailed Politician Saakashvili Is 'Seriously Ill'
TBILISI -- A U.S. neurologist has told a court that jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is "seriously ill" and needs to be treated by professional physicians.
Speaking on January 9 via a video link at a court hearing in Tbilisi into Saakashvili's request to postpone serving his sentence for health reasons, Shaheen Lakhani said he concluded after an examination of Saakashvili that the ex-president is suffering from a number of health issues, the worst of which are dementia and muscle spasms.
Lakhani, who is based in California, also diagnosed Saakashvili with a damaged peripheral nervous system, herniated discs in his neck, post-traumatic stress disorder, and polypharmacy, the simultaneous use of multiple medicines by a patient.
Saakashvili was not present at the hearing. Some reports say the Vivamedi clinic, where Saakashvili has been treated for months, did not allow him to be transported to the Tbilisi City Court due to his poor state of health.
As the hearing took place, dozens of Saakashvili’s supporters rallied in front of the court's building demanding his immediate transfer to a Western hospital for treatment.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration. His lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad for more intensive care.
In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
But Georgian officials have raised doubts about how the severity of his condition.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped-up.
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Protester Executions
Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin on January 9 in protest of Tehran's bloody crackdown on demonstrations and the latest executions of anti-government protesters, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock told reporters the Iranian envoy had been called to her ministry "to make unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, the oppression, and the terrorizing of its own population as well as the most recent two executions will not remain without consequence." The executions have sparked global outrage and new Western sanctions against Tehran.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Crimean Property Prices Crash As Ukraine War Hits Home2
Top Ukrainian Security Official Sees Signs That Russia Intends To Escalate War3
'It's Not His Country, It's Ours': The Russian 'Partisans' At War With The Kremlin4
Russians Mourn Soldiers Killed In Attack As Kremlin Blames Troops' Mobile-Phone Use For Revealing Location5
Ukrainian Artillery Crews In Fight For Bakhmut Engaged In Drone 'Electronic Warfare'6
Marders, Leopards, Abrams, Bradleys: What's All This New Western Weaponry Being Sent (Or Not Sent) To Ukraine?7
How Viktor Orban Tried To Numb 10 Million Hungarians To Putin's War Next Door8
After Andrew Tate's Arrest, Romanian Police Cite The 'Lover Boy' Tactic. That's Just One Way Traffickers Trick Women.9
Ethnic Kazakh In Xinjiang Sends 'Extremely Rare' SOS In Bid To Escape Arrest, China10
Coming Apart At The Seams? For Russia's Ethnic Minorities, Ukraine War Is A Chance To Press For Independence From Moscow
Subscribe