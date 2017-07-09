Hundreds March In Estonian Capital To Mark Baltic Pride Festival

Some 1,800 people marched in the Estonian capital of Tallinn to celebrate the first Gay Pride parade in the city since a similar event 10 years ago was broken up by violent attacks on participants.

Organizers on July 8 said the Tallinn Pride LGBT Culture Festival was conducted peacefully, even with the presence of several people protesting against the demonstration.

The march was part of the Baltic Pride Festival that rotates annually between the three Baltic countries.

"The entire Baltic Pride Festival has gone very well, and the Pride march has gone well, too," event spokeswoman Brigitta Davidjants told the AFP news agency.

"It brought the community out into the streets, it showed that there are more than a few LGBT people in Estonia, and more than a few LGBT allies."

In 2007, a Pride march in the Estonian capital was broken up when some participants were attacked and beaten by opponents.

Based on reporting by AFP and err.ee

