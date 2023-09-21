Ethnic Armenians Converge On Airport As 'Reintegration' Talks Held In Nagorno-Karabakh
Thousands of ethnic Armenians gathered at Nagorno-Karabakh's only airport where Russian peacekeepers are based. They were seeking protection and possible transit to Armenia following two days of fighting in the disputed territory and the apparent surrender of separatist forces after a decades-long struggle. The region's ethnic Armenian leaders, meanwhile, met Azerbaijani officials in the western Azerbaijani city of Yevlax for "reintegration talks."