EU-Mediated Agreement Reached Between Serbia And Kosovo To Ease Border Tensions
Kosovo and Serbia reached an EU-mediated agreement on September 30, ending a row over the mutual recognition of vehicle license plates. The agreement sets out to ease tensions at border crossings such as Brnjak, with the removal of roadblocks and Kosovo Special Police Units and the temporary deployment of NATO forces at border crossings. It also requires the covering of state symbols on car license plates until a more permanent solution can be found.